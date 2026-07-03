FOX Sports Celebrates AMERICA 250 with Unrivaled Fourth of July Slate Featuring FIFA WORLD CUP 2026™ and MLB

Kylian Mbappé Leads France vs. Paraguay, Canada Clashes with Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16 Doubleheader on FOX with Live Studio Show Originating from Philadelphia’s Historic Independence Hall

MLB ALL-STAR GAME SELECTION SHOW PRESENTED BY KONAMI eBASEBALL™ and BASEBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA Highlight Primetime on FOX

LOS ANGELES – Ahead of America’s 250th birthday on Saturday, July 4 , FOX Sports today unveils its unrivaled, All-American slate spotlighting the network’s star-spangled broadcast schedule for the day.

Beginning with the first sparks of the grills at 11:00 AM ET and continuing until fireworks light the night sky across the country, FOX will be America’s home on Independence Day with a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16 doubleheader leading into the MLB ALL-STAR GAME SELECTION SHOW PRESENTED BY KONAMI eBASEBALL™ at 7:30 PM ET and a pair of regionalized broadcasts featuring the New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs at 8:00 PM ET.

"We’ve had this day circled on our calendar for quite some time, and FOX Sports can’t wait to deliver a memorable experience that is going to keep sports fans nationwide cheering with the red, white and blue backdrop of America 250," said FOX Sports President and Executive Producer Brad Zager. "Between two thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16 matches, our first presentation of the MLB All-Star Game Selection Show and America’s past-time taking center stage in primetime, there will be no better place to celebrate our historic semi quincentennial than FOX."

Saturday, Fourth of July on FOX (all times ET)

11 AM: FIFA WORLD CUP™ LIVE Pregame Show

Originating from the birthplace of America and the historic location where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were signed, Philadelphia’s Independence Hall serves as FOX Sports’ iconic studio backdrop for the day. U.S. Soccer legends and FOX Sports studio analysts Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd and Clint Dempsey join host Rob Stone to open the day and set the stage for the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16.

1 PM: ROUND OF 16 – CANADA VS. MOROCCO

Derek Rae, Rob Green from Houston

3 PM: FIFA WORLD CUP TODAY

Host Rebecca Lowe and studio analysts Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović join the party from Studio B in Los Angeles with Stone, Lalas, Lloyd and Dempsey recapping all the action from the City of Brotherly Love and setting the stage for the second match of the day featuring Kylian Mbappé and France vs. Paraguay.

5 PM: ROUND OF 16 – PARAGUAY VS. FRANCE

John Strong, Stu Holden, Katie Shanahan from Philadelphia

7 PM: FIFA WORLD CUP POSTGAME

7:30 PM: MLB ALL-STAR GAME SELECTION SHOW PRESENTED BY KONAMI eBASEBALL™ ON FOX

World Series champion and two-time All-Star Dontrelle Willis, alongside veteran host Chris Myers, broadcast live from Independence Hall for the reveal of the complete American League and National League rosters. Myers and Willis are set to be joined by World Series champion, 14-time All-Star and Emmy Award-winning analyst Alex Rodriguez, throughout the show.

8:00 PM: BASEBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs: Joe Davis , John Smoltz , Ken Rosenthal

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves: Kenny Albert, AJ Pierzynski

12 AM: FIFA WORLD CUP ON FOX AFTER HOURS WITH JAMES CORDEN

James Corden, Ian Karmel, Rio Ferdinand and guest Whitney Cummings