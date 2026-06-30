FOX Sports Smashes FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage Records as USMNT and Global Superstars Shine Bright

Most-Watched Group Stage in English-Language U.S. History Up +92% vs. 2022 Averaging 5,052,000 Viewers Across FOX, FS1 and Tubi

The Stars and Stripes Dominate with Three Most-Watched USMNT FIFA World Cup™ Telecasts in English-Language U.S. History

Most-Viewed Digital Event in FOX Sports History Boasting 4.53 Billion Views Through End of Group Stage

Most-Streamed FIFA World Cup™ Group Stage Ever in FOX Sports History

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports thunders into the Knockout Stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ fresh off a long list of historic audience highlights in the Group Stage. Averaging 5,052,000 viewers across 72 matches, the Group Stage on FOX, FS1 and Tubi was up +92% versus 2022 (2,638,000 viewers), for the most-watched FIFA Men’s World Cup™ Group Stage telecast average in English-language U.S. history.

"The 2026 FIFA World Cup™ is an overwhelming success," said Michael Mulvihill, FOX Sports President, Insight & Analytics. "More than 90 million Americans and counting have tuned in to FOX Sports and most importantly they’ve been watching on screens together in family rooms, bars and restaurants, parks and fan fests. As we celebrate America 250 this summer, the World Cup has been a joyful reminder of the unifying power of sports."

USMNT SETS RECORD-BREAKING PACE

The U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) set the pace during the Group Stage, scoring the top three most-watched USMNT FIFA World Cup™ telecasts in English-language U.S. history, according to Nielsen Media Research. The opener versus Paraguay (6/12/26) led the way delivering 18,039,000 viewers followed by USMNT versus Türkiye (6/25/26) at 17,020,000 viewers and finally, USMNT versus Australia (6/19/26) at 16,218,000 viewers.

WORLD’S BIGGEST STARS SHINE BRIGHT

With global soccer rock stars Lionel Messi (Argentina), Kylian Mbappé (France) and Erling Haaland (Norway) out of the gate early in the battle for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™ Golden Boot, it was the Brazil-Morocco match that led the way for the most-watched non-USMNT match during the Group Stage with 10,020,000 viewers, the most-watched non-USMNT FIFA Men’s World Cup™ Group Stage telecast in English-language U.S. history.

Top 10 Most-Watched 2026 FIFA World Cup™ telecasts on FOX through the Group Stage:

Additionally, international newcomers Cabo Verde’s 2-2 draw with Uruguay scored 6,183,000 viewers, making it the most-watched soccer match in FS1 history. The match, which peaked at 8,428,000 viewers, was up +391% from the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2022™ Group Stage telecast average on FS1 (1,259,000).

FOX SPORTS DIGITAL

The Group Stage was also a massive hit for FOX Sports Digital boasting an all-time high of 4.53 billion views across FOX Sports’ digital and social platforms, making it the most socially viewed event in FOX Sports history. FIFA World Cup 2026™ coverage scored five of the top 10 most-viewed days on social in FOX Sports Digital history and helped bring in nearly five million new followers and counting across social platforms.

Source: Adobe Analytics, FOX One, Tubi, Emplifi, Meta Business Suite, YouTube Analytics, X Analytics, TikTok Analytics, Threads

FOX SPORTS PREGAME

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ Pregame show on FOX, FS1, and Tubi through the Group Stage continues to delight fans averaging 2,287,000 viewers, up +142% from 2022 (946,000 viewers).

FIFA WORLD CUP™ ON FOX AFTER HOURS WITH JAMES CORDEN

Since the start of the tournament, FIFA WORLD CUP™ ON FOX AFTER HOURS WITH JAMES CORDEN ranks No. 1 (tied) among broadcast late night talk shows in M18-34 and No. 2 in both M18-49 and M25-54 (tied). Thursday’s 6/25/26 telecast, following Türkiye vs USMT, ranked #1 in M18-34 delivering a series high while nearly doubling the series average to-date across all key adult and male demos. (6/11-6/25/26, Live + SD)

About FIFA World Cup 2026™

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19, FOX Sports is America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (72) and FS1 (32) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ is the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.