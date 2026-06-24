FOX Sports Renews Concacaf Gold Cup and Becomes New U.S. English-Language Home of Nations League Through 2029

New Multi-Year Agreement Expands the FOX Sports-Concacaf Relationship and Adds Nations League Rights Through 2029

WATCH HERE : FOX Sports Unveils New Multi-Year Agreement with Concacaf in Pregame Show

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports and Concacaf today announces a new multi-year media rights agreement that makes FOX Sports the U.S. English-language home of the Concacaf Gold Cup and Concacaf Nations League through 2029.

The deal includes rights to the next two editions of the Concacaf Gold Cup, as well as the 2026–27 and 2028–29 cycles of the Concacaf Nations League, including the Concacaf Nations League Finals. Building on FOX Sports' long-standing partnership with Concacaf for the Gold Cup, the expanded agreement adds the Nations League for the first time ever, and establishes FOX Sports as the U.S. English-language home of the Confederation's premier men's senior national team competitions.

The deal was announced on air by Rob Stone and Alexi Lalas on FOX prior to the network’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ coverage of Mexico vs. Czechia. Coming at a pivotal time for football in the region, the expanded agreement reflects Concacaf's and FOX Sports’ commitment to building on the unprecedented momentum surrounding the sport across North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

"This expanded partnership reflects our strategy to increase the visibility and accessibility of our premier men's senior national team competitions, making it easier for fans to follow the region's biggest teams, rivalries, and moments," said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani. "FOX Sports has been a tremendous partner for Concacaf and the Gold Cup, and we are very excited to expand our relationship to include the Concacaf Nations League as the competition continues to grow in relevance and impact across the region."

"Extending our long-standing partnership with Concacaf and expanding it to include the thrilling Nations League competition further cements FOX Sports as America’s home for the world’s top international soccer tournaments," said FOX Sports CEO and Executive Producer Eric Shanks. "We are proud to continue our relationship with Concacaf and look forward to building upon the incredible audience and viewership records we’ve set across previous Gold Cup tournaments with an eye on elevating our first Nations League presentation to new heights next year."

The Concacaf Gold Cup is the Confederation’s flagship men’s national team competition, crowning the regional champion and regularly featuring the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The Concacaf Nations League, launched to provide more meaningful and competitive matches for all 41 Member Associations, has quickly become a key part of the men’s national team calendar. The competition serves as the qualifier for the Gold Cup and features play across three leagues, culminating with the Concacaf Nations League Finals for League A, as well as championships for Leagues B and C, where national teams compete for their respective league titles.

The fifth edition of the Concacaf Nations League will kick off in September of this year with the Finals set for March 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Later that summer, the 19th edition of the Concacaf Gold Cup will be contested by 16 national teams.