FOX Sports Assembles All-Star Roster for 96th MLB Midsummer Classic

Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez and Kevin Burkhardt Present Back-To-Back Days of Packed Studio Coverage Live from Citizens Bank Park

Lead Broadcast Team of Joe Davis and John Smoltz Returns for Fifth Straight MLB All-Star Game Together as Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci Join from the Baselines

Pregame Show Delivers Ultimate Star Power with Special Features Including Academy Award-Winner Morgan Freeman, Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving and Emmy-Award Winner Jon Bernthal

NEW YORK – For generations, baseball has been the soundtrack to American summers. And this year, as the MLB All-Star Game arrives in Philadelphia, amidst America250, FOX Sports prepares to celebrate a sport woven into the fabric of our country from the city where its story began.

Baseball’s best come together at Citizens Bank Park for the 96th MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on Tuesday, July 14 , at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX One in 4K HDR. Fresh off its Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Sports Special for last year’s Midsummer Classic, the network delivers comprehensive coverage led by the game's most accomplished voices and personalities.

STUDIO COVERAGE

With nearly 40 All-Star Game appearances among them, Hall of Famers Derek Jeter (14), David Ortiz (10) and World Series champion Alex Rodriguez (14) join veteran host Kevin Burkhardt as the FOX MLB studio team leads off the network’s coverage on Monday, July 13 , at 3:00 PM ET on FOX. The two-hour LIVE AT THE ALL-STAR GAME SHOW PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE preview show features on-site player interviews in addition to a look back at the first half of the season and Emmy Award-winner Ken Rosenthal with the latest on the ground.

Jeter, Ortiz, Rodriguez and Burkhardt return to the desk on Tuesday, July 14 , at 6:30 PM ET on FOX for an expanded preview of the on-field action. Emmy-Award winner Jon Bernthal opens a packed show which includes a tribute to players who have served in the armed forces, voiced by Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman, as well as an ode to Philadelphia with Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA legend Julius Erving.

Additionally, on the heels of the nation’s 250th anniversary, FOX Sports’ award-winning Tom Rinaldi pens a special feature on America’s pastime.

GAME COVERAGE

Live from Citizens Bank Park, FOX MLB’s lead duo of Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Davis and first-ballot Hall of Famer and eight-time All-Star John Smoltz reunite in the booth for their fifth Midsummer Classic together.

Award-winning reporters Rosenthal and Tom Verducci round out the crew, providing inside information and in-game reports from the field.

TECHNICAL COVERAGE

FOX Sports’ technical coverage of the All-Star Game is headlined by the introduction of ARRI digital cinema cameras to capture action on the field and the return of MindFly BodyCams on the entire umpire crew. As part of the 55-camera arsenal, base umpires will be wearing chest cams, while the home plate umpire dons the built-in "Ump Cam" on his mask. Beverly Hills Aerials pilots a pair of high-speed drones, a helicopter from Helicopters Inc. provides additional aerial views, and a FlyCam is set to zoom from the Citizens Bank Park press box area to the left field side of the scoreboard.

The network’s Emmy Award-winning audio team features 40 field-effect microphones and 10 player mics for real-time conversations with the booth.

FOX DEPORTES

The leader among MLB’s Spanish-language television coverage, FOX Deportes offers an exclusive presentation of the Midsummer Classic from Philadelphia.

Coverage begins Tuesday, July 14 at 7:00 PM ET, featuring Emmy Award-winning announcer Adrian Garcia-Marquez and former infielder Edgar Gonzalez, alongside veteran reporters Carlos Alvarez and Jaime Motta.

Prior to on-site festivities, the network’s daily program, TOTAL SPORTS 360, provides coverage from Philadelphia beginning Saturday, July 11 , with up-to-the-minute reports, highlights, interviews and more.

FOX SPORTS DIGITAL

FOX Sports' expansive online coverage of MLB All-Star Week events is supported by a deep roster of experts, analysts and reporters to provide fans the ultimate all-access experience across digital platforms, including the FOX One app, the FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com and @MLBonFOX Social.

Additionally, the network's presentation of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game is available via the FOX One app in 4K HDR and on connected TV and "living room" devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV and Roku, Samsung, LG, and Xbox and via the FOX Sports app on iOS and Android mobile devices. Viewers joining the game in-progress on authenticated streaming devices can catch up on all the key moments missed with the 'Catch-Up With Highlights' option or jump straight into live play. Fans can also build a personalized Multiview to watch multiple programs on FOX One.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass.