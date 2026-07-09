FOX Sports Reveals Broadcaster Match Assignments for Star-Studded FIFA World Cup 2026™ Quarterfinals

Kylian Mbappé Kick Starts France vs. Morocco, Lamine Yamal Leads Spain vs. Belgium, Harry Kane Heads England Clash Against Erling Haaland and Norway, while Lionel Messi, Argentina Take on Switzerland

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™, today presents its broadcaster match assignments for the Quarterfinals from Thursday, July 9 to Saturday, July 11 as the remaining eight teams take center stage on FOX in their bids to win the biggest-ever edition of the world’s greatest sporting event. Today’s announcement was made by Brad Zager, FOX Sports President and Executive Producer.

John Strong and Stu Holden, FOX Sports’ lead announcer team for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, call the opening match of the Quarterfinals featuring Kylian Mbappé and France vs. Achraf Hakimi and Morocco on Thursday, July 9 . Live coverage from Boston begins at 2:00 PM ET on FOX with a two-hour pregame show. Strong and Holden will be joined on the call by Jenny Taft reporting from the pitch.

Strong and Holden will be joined by reporter Geoff Shreeves in Miami on Saturday, July 11 , when Harry Kane leads England vs. Erling Haaland and Norway. Live coverage on FOX kicks off at 4:00 PM ET leading up to the start of the match at 5:00 PM ET.

Additional announcer pairings for the Quarterfinals include Darren Fletcher, Owen Hargreaves and Katie Shanahan from Los Angeles for Spain vs. Belgium on Friday, July 10 with live coverage on FOX beginning at 2:00 PM ET with kickoff at 3:00 PM ET, and Ian Darke, Landon Donovan and Natalie Gedra from Kansas City for Lionel Messi and Argentina vs. Granit Xhaka’s Switzerland on Saturday, July 11 with live coverage on FOX beginning at 7:00 PM ET ahead of kickoff at 9:00 PM ET. Assignments are subject to change.

QUARTERFINALS MATCH ASSIGNMENTS: JULY 9 – JULY 11

Match assignments for the Semifinals will be announced prior to the start of the next round.

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19, FOX Sports is America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (72) and FS1 (32) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ is the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.