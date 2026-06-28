FOX Sports Reveals Match Assignments For FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32

U.S. Men’s National Team Face Bosnia-Herzegovina in Primetime Showdown

from the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday, July 1

Two-hour Pregame Kicks Off at 6:00 PM ET on FOX

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™, today presents its broadcaster match assignments for the Round of 32 from Sunday, June 28 to Friday, July 3 as the tournament enters the knockout rounds and the next thrilling phase of competition. Today’s announcement was made by Brad Zager, FOX Sports President and Executive Producer.

John Strong and Stu Holden, FOX Sports’ lead announcer team for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, call the U.S. Men’s National Team’s (USMNT) must-win Round of 32 match vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday, July 1 . Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET on FOX with a two-hour pregame show from the San Francisco Bay Area leading up to the start of the match in primetime at 8:00 PM ET. Strong and Holden will be joined on the call by Jenny Taft and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the pitch.

Additional marquee FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 32 matches on FOX featuring Strong and Holden in the broadcast booth include Netherlands vs. Morocco from Monterrey on Monday, June 29 and Argentina vs. Cabo Verde from Miami on Friday, July 3 .

View FOX Sports match assignments for the Round of 32 below. Assignments are subject to change.

ROUND OF 32 MATCH ASSIGNMENTS: JUNE 28 – JULY 3

Match assignments for the Round of 16 will be announced prior to the start of the next round.

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19, FOX Sports is America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (72) and FS1 (32) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ is the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.