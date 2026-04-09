Mexico All-Time Leading Scorer Javier “Chicharito" Hernández Joins FOX Sports as FIFA World Cup 2026™ Analyst

Hernández Marks Latest Star Addition to Network’s Broadcast Team Joining Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Rebecca Lowe and more

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA World Cup™ 2026™, today welcomes Mexico national team legend and three-time FIFA World Cup™ veteran Javier "Chicharito" Hernández to the network’s star-studded broadcast team for the anticipated tournament. The announcement was made by FOX Sports President and Executive Producer Brad Zager ahead of host nation Mexico opening the world’s greatest sporting event vs. South Africa Thursday, June 11 , on FOX.

Hernández is world renowned as Mexico’s all-time leading goal scorer amassing 52 goals in 109 appearances from 2009 to 2019 with the national team. He starred for Mexico in three FIFA World Cup™ tournaments in 2010, 2014 and 2018 scoring goals in all three tournaments.

"Chicharito is synonymous with El Tri and with Mexico playing a major role in the tournament, we wanted to make sure we found voices who bring instant international credibility to our coverage," said Zager. "We’re thrilled to have him going from striker to studio analyst in his television commentator debut with FOX Sports."

"When the opportunity came to join a great company like FOX Sports and cover the FIFA World Cup™ this summer, it was a no brainer," said Hernández. "I’m a rookie, so I expect to have fun as an analyst and learn, but really I just want to share my perspective on how I see the beautiful game and sport that I’ve been playing my entire life with fans watching at home."

From 2006 to 2025, Hernández’s nearly two-decade-long career has featured countless goals for some of soccer’s biggest club teams, including Chivas de Guadalajara, Manchester United, Real Madrid CF, Sevilla FC, Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United. In 2020, he announced his arrival in the U.S. signing with Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy, where he would go on to score 38 goals and six assists in 74 regular season appearances.

Hernández marks the latest star addition following previous announcements welcoming Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Rebecca Lowe to FOX Sports’ FIFA World Cup 2026™ broadcast team. New and returning broadcasters to the network’s roster will be revealed in the lead up to the tournament.

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19 , FOX Sports will be America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™ presenting all 104 tournament matches live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One.

The biggest-ever edition of the global showcase, FIFA World Cup 2026™ will be the first tournament hosted by three countries – United States, Mexico and Canada – with 48 teams playing 104 matches across 16 host cities. Eleven cities will be hosting the tournament in the U.S. including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay Area.