Four MLS vs. Liga MX Showdowns Headline 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals on FS1 and FS2

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the world’s top international soccer tournaments, today announces coverage for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinal round. From Tuesday, April 7 , to Wednesday, April 15 , first-and-second-leg Quarterfinal matches will air live across FS1 and FS2 as the eight remaining clubs battle in home-and-away competition to lift the Concacaf Champions Cup trophy and qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2029™.

The Quarterfinals kicks off tonight with a doubleheader on FS2 featuring Major League Soccer and Liga MX participants in Nashville SC vs. Club America at 7:56 PM ET and Los Angeles Football Club vs. reigning Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul at 9:56 PM ET.

On Wednesday, April 8 , Tigres UANL takes on Seattle Sounders FC at 8:56 PM ET on FS2, and Deportivo Toluca FC faces LA Galaxy on FS1 at 11:00 PM ET rounding out the first leg.

Acclaimed play-by-play announcer John Strong and former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) star and match analyst Stu Holden return as FOX Sports’ lead broadcast team calling Quarterfinal round matches and anchoring studio coverage on FS1. Top play-by-play announcer Tyler Terens pairs with former USMNT standout and match analyst Maurice Edu for additional Quarterfinal matches on FS1, including Club America vs. Nashville SC on Tuesday, April 14 , and LA Galaxy vs. Deportivo Toluca FC on Wednesday, April 15 .

Click here to view the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals broadcast schedule. The schedule is subject to change.