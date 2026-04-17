All Roads Lead to Rome: Eternal City Tip-off Launches 2026-27 NCAA College Basketball Season on FOX & FS1

Players Era, On Location & FOX Sports Collaborate to Deliver Doubleheader Featuring Notre Dame-Villanova Men’s & Women’s Hoops from Rome on Nov. 1

An Audience with Pope Leo XIV, First American-Born Pope & Villanova Grad, Planned for Teams and Supporters

April 17, 2026 (Los Angeles) – For the first time on FOX, the NCAA college basketball season starts on an international stage, as Notre Dame and Villanova meet in the ETERNAL CITY TIP-OFF – an unprecedented college basketball matchup of their men’s and women’s teams in Rome on Nov. 1, 2026.

Inspired by the recent election of Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born Pope and a Villanova graduate, student-athletes from some of the United States’ top Catholic universities will travel to Rome and Vatican City for a one-of-a-kind international experience to begin their college hoops season – with a planned audience with Pope Leo XIV set to take place ahead of the game.

Earlier this year in connection with the start of the Winter Olympics in Italy, Pope Leo released a letter titled "Life in Abundance" on the value of sport, in which he wrote, "When people fully embrace the challenges and joys of sport, they learn the value of trust, sacrifice and shared purpose. Competition can coexist with compassion; the field of play can become common ground. At its best, sport becomes a powerful instrument to strengthen the bonds that unite us."

"Villanova is honored to open the basketball season in Rome – a place deeply connected to our Catholic faith and tradition," said Rev. Peter M. Donohue, OSA, PhD, President of Villanova University. "This event is far more than a pair of games; it offers our student‑athletes and communities the chance to witness how sport can inspire unity, shared purpose and compassion – values Pope Leo XIV has so powerfully articulated. We are grateful to everyone involved for creating an experience that brings together competition, culture and faith in a way that reflects the very best of Villanova and Notre Dame."

"Pope Leo has spoken in such inspiring ways about the value of sport, emphasizing that sport is a ‘school of life’ that integrates the body, mind, and spirit, a vision both Notre Dame and Villanova wholeheartedly embrace," said Rev Robert A. Dowd, C.S.C., President of the University of Notre Dame. "We are honored to join Villanova for what is sure to be the experience of a lifetime for our student-athletes and fans. We know well the transformative impact of spending time in a city that is so central to our faith and rich in history, having established Notre Dame Rome in 2014 which allows us to host hundreds of students and scholars from around the world each year. It’s exciting and most fitting to add athletic competitions to our many activities in Rome."

A collaboration of FOX Sports, Players Era and On Location, the ETERNAL CITY TIP-OFF features a men’s hoops contest on FOX at 9:30 AM ET, followed by a women’s hoops matchup on FS1 at 12:00 PM ET on Nov. 1, 2026 – showcasing the storied history of Rome and Vatican City, and the cities’ deep ties to the tradition-rich college basketball programs of Notre Dame and Villanova.

The contest between the two Catholic college basketball powerhouses promises to be an electric start to the 2026-27 season on FOX, with coverage highlighting the incredible atmosphere surrounding the event. For Players Era, this new international showcase is the newest college basketball tentpole event, building on the momentum from this year’s highly anticipated Players Era Men’s and Women’s Championships, which brought together the strongest-ever in-season tournament fields this past November.

"Bringing elite college basketball to Rome and Vatican City is exactly the kind of bold, global moment that FOX Sports is built for. Since our inception, we have showcased the biggest moments in sports on the world’s grandest stages – we are thrilled to elevate college athletics on an international platform, engaging new and old fans across borders and cultures," said Jordan Bazant, Executive Vice President, FOX Sports. "We couldn’t be more excited to bring the ETERNAL CITY TIP-OFF to life in collaboration with Players Era and On Location, as well as the ACC and our longtime partners at the BIG EAST."

"I want to thank all of the coaches and the schools for their support and sharing the vision for creating a one-of-a-kind experience for their programs and fans, along with our incredible partners in FOX Sports and On Location." said Players Era CEO Seth Berger. "We’re thrilled to deliver another iconic platform to grow the game of college basketball on an international stage."

In addition to managing this historic event, On Location, the global leader in premium hospitality, experiences and travel around the biggest sporting events in the world, will offer Official Experience Packages that bring fans closer than ever to the action on and off the court. These packages will provide fans with the ultimate game weekend experience, blending sport and local culture through premium seating, access to special events in Vatican City, guided tours, an exclusive welcome event, a selection of luxury hotels and more.

"On Location continues to create once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fans at the biggest sporting events globally," said Paul Caine, President of On Location. "We are excited to bring Notre Dame and Villanova fans closer than ever to this momentous occasion where college basketball, culture, and history come together."

Visit eternalcitytip-off.com and place a fully refundable Priority Access deposit to guarantee a spot at this historic event and first choice of hospitality experiences ahead of the general public on-sale, tentatively scheduled for early May.

Further details, including the event venue, will be released at a later date.