FOX Sports Announces Roundtable Series Featuring Global and U.S. Soccer Legends Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™

Roundtables Include a Trio of Former U.S. Men’s National Team Coaches, a 1994 USMNT Reunion and Host Country Legends Previewing Summer’s Anticipated Tournament

Premiere Starring Former USMNT Managers Jürgen Klinsmann, Bob Bradley and Steve Sampson Available Tomorrow Across FOX Soccer YouTube and Social Media Channels, FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App, FOX One and Tubi

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, today announced the launch of its special roundtable series, bringing together some of the most influential figures in soccer to preview the tournament’s highly anticipated return to North America this summer.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH PREVIEW

USA COACHES - April 22

As the United States prepares to co-host FIFA World Cup 2026™, former U.S. Men’s National Team managers Jürgen Klinsmann, Bob Bradley and Steve Sampson join FOX Sports lead match analyst, former USMNT standout and host Stu Holden for an unprecedented look inside the U.S. Soccer program.

The group revisits iconic U.S. World Cup moments, discusses the high-stakes recruitment of dual nationals and examines the pressure of roster decisions that shape a nation’s legacy.

The USA COACHES roundtable debuts Wednesday, April 22 across FOX Sports’ digital platforms, including the award-winning FOX Soccer YouTube and social channels. A special edition of the USA COACHES roundtable premieres on FS1 at 6:30 PM ET.

Bradley on expectations for current USMNT and how far they can go in 2026 tournament:

"The optimism that they can come together at the right time and do something that is special - I think we all believe in that. And when we look around now and we see that Christian (Pulisic) is doing so well in Europe, Weston (McKennie) is having an incredible year and we see guys like Johnny Cardoso with what he does at Atlético - that’s a reason that people get excited. … When I watch them do great things on the weekend, I’m excited. And that’s what I want for this summer - I want to see them to come together in all the right ways. I hope they can have their special moments, and as a country we can celebrate them."

Sampson on the psychology behind current USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino’s lofty public expectations for his United States team:

"Great players rise to the occasion in big moments. I’m a firm believer that one’s objectives should always extend beyond your reach. So, I think it’s OK for Pochettino to say, ‘let’s go win a World Cup.’ … And this team, I really believe that when the moment comes, when they’re playing against Paraguay, that’s when it all has to come together. The leadership within that team will pull this team together and say, ‘look, forget about everything that’s happened before.’ The question is, will our defense be solid enough? Will Pochettino have an answer for the goalkeeper situation between (Matt) Turner and (Matt) Freese - because that’s a big decision for him right now."

Klinsmann on evolution of soccer opportunities in the United States:

"What happened here the last 25-30 years in the United States, and I’m still looking at it a little bit from a different perspective because I’m European, it’s a fairy tale story. It’s an unbelievable story where MLS is today compared to the beginning - and what happened here with soccer in general, on the women’s side, too - this is all based on your (USA) educational system that is unique in the world. And for me, has been an amazing journey to be somehow part of it. It’s fascinating."

1994 REUNION - May 23

Before the stars of 2026 take the pitch, the icons of the 1994 USMNT take the stage. Alexi Lalas, Cobi Jones, John Harkes and Marcelo Balboa go frame-by-frame through the most pivotal summer in American soccer history - settling old locker room scores, reliving the '94 Brazil heartbreak and debating if the U.S. is finally ready to finish what they started 32 years ago.

The 1994 REUNION roundtable debuts Saturday, May 23 , immediately following the premiere of FOX Sports’ new original documentary feature SUMMER OF ’94, chronicling the rise of the U.S. Men’s National Team leading up to that tournament.

HOST COUNTRY LEGENDS - June 4

With the world’s eyes on North America, icons Alexi Lalas (USA), Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (Mexico) and Dwayne De Rosario (Canada) come together to break down the host nations' identity and expectations in 2026 - debating the role each country’s professional leagues have with their national teams, the "Quinto Partido" curse and which CONCACAF giant will be the first to truly conquer the world.

WHERE TO WATCH

Each roundtable will be available across FOX Sports’ digital platforms including the FOX Soccer YouTube Channel, FOX Soccer social media, FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App, FOX One and Tubi, including within the FIFA World Cup™ FOX Hub launching on Tubi in May, with special encore presentations televised on FS1.

RELEASE SCHEDULE

USA COACHES - Wednesday, April 22

1994 REUNION - Saturday, May 23

HOST COUNTRY LEGENDS - Thursday, June 4

From Thursday, June 11 through Sunday, July 19 , FOX Sports will be America’s official English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™, presenting all 104 matches live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34), with every match streaming in 4K live and on-demand on FOX One.