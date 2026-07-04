FOX Sports Presents Broadcaster Match Assignments for FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16

U.S. Men’s National Team Battle Belgium in Epic Match from Seattle Monday, July 6 with Two-Hour Pregame Starting at 6:00 PM ET on FOX

Kylian Mbappé Powers France vs. Paraguay, Vinícius Júnior, Brazil Take on Erling Haaland, Norway, Harry Kane Kick Starts England vs. Mexico, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal Clash with Lamine Yamal and Spain and Lionel Messi Leads Argentina vs. Egypt as Stars Align on FOX in Round of 16

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for FIFA World Cup 2026™, today presents its broadcaster match assignments for the Round of 16 from Saturday, July 4 to Tuesday, July 7 as the remaining 16 teams make their claim to win the biggest-ever edition of the world’s greatest sporting event. Today’s announcement was made by Brad Zager, FOX Sports President and Executive Producer.

John Strong and Stu Holden, FOX Sports’ lead announcer team for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, call the U.S. Men’s National Team’s (USMNT) highly anticipated Round of 16 match vs. Belgium on Monday, July 6 . Live coverage for the monumental showdown begins at 6:00 PM ET on FOX with a two-hour pregame show from Seattle leading up to a primetime kickoff at 8:00 PM ET. Strong and Holden will be joined on the call by Jenny Taft and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the pitch.

Additional marquee FIFA World Cup 2026™ Round of 16 matches on FOX include Mexico vs. England on Sunday, July 5 , with Darren Fletcher, Owen Hargreaves and Geoff Shreeves from Mexico City, Portugal vs. Spain on Monday, July 6 , with Ian Darke, Landon Donovan and Natalie Gedra from Dallas and Argentina vs. Egypt on Tuesday, July 7 , with Derek Rae, Rob Green and Gedra from Atlanta.

View FOX Sports match assignments for the Round of 16 below. Assignments are subject to change.

Match assignments for the Quarterfinals will be announced prior to the start of the next round.