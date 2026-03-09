FOX Sports Kicks Off 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

Lionel Messi Leads Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC

Wednesday, March 11 on FS2 and Wednesday, March 18 on FS1

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s home for the world’s top international soccer tournaments, today presents its broadcast schedule and announcer match assignments for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16. From Tuesday, March 10 , to Thursday, March 19 , FS1 and FS2 will feature live first-and-second leg Round of 16 matches for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

With 16 of the region’s premier clubs headlining the field, including nine teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and five teams from Liga MX, the Round of 16 kicks off tomorrow with Philadelphia Union vs. Club America on FS1 at 7:00 PM ET, followed on FS2 by CF Monterrey vs. defending Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul at 8:56 PM ET and Los Angeles Football Club vs. LD Alajuelense at 10:56 PM ET.

On Wednesday, March 11 , Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF open play vs. Nashville SC at 7:20 PM ET on FS2, while the second-leg decider between the two MLS rivals airs on FS1 on Wednesday, March 18 beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Additional Round of 16 showdowns include LA Galaxy vs. Mount Pleasant FA, San Diego FC vs. Deportivo Toluca FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC and FC Cincinnati vs. Tigres UANL. The winner of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup will qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2029™ as one of four representatives from the region joining Cruz Azul.

FOX Soccer Broadcasters

Acclaimed play-by-play announcer John Strong pairs with former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder and match analyst Stu Holden to form FOX Sports’ lead broadcast team across Round of 16 matches on FS1.

Strong and Holden will call the opening match in the Round of 16 between the Philadelphia Union and Club America on Tuesday, March 10 at 7:00 PM ET, in addition to a trio of second-leg deciders including Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC, LD Alajuelense vs. LAFC on Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 PM ET and Mount Pleasant FA vs. LA Galaxy on Thursday, March 19 at 7:00 PM ET.

Also pairing to call Round of 16 matches on FS1 are play-by-play announcer Tyler Terens and former USMNT standout Maurice Edu, and play-by-play announcer Christian Miles with former England national team defender Warren Barton.

Click here to view the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 broadcast schedule. The broadcast schedule is subject to change.

