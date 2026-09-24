Europe’s Top National Teams and Biggest Stars Compete as FOX Sports Presents UEFA Nations League™ 2026/27

Erling Haaland and Norway vs. Denmark on Thursday, Sept. 24, Lamine Yamal and Spain vs. Croatia on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Kylian Mbappé and France vs. Italy on Friday, Oct. 2 Headline Thrilling Slate on FS1

Road to FOX Sports’ UEFA EURO 2028™ Begins

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s home for the world’s top international soccer tournaments, today announces coverage plans for the first window of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Nations League™ 2026/27. Opening play on Thursday, Sept. 24 , and continuing through to the end of the first window of match days on Tuesday, Oct. 6 , FOX Sports presents 46 UEFA Nations League™ matches and friendlies across its family of networks, including FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus.

In addition to showcasing the world’s biggest stars competing across Europe’s top national teams for the first time since FOX Sports’ celebrated presentation of FIFA World Cup 2026™, UEFA Nations League™ 2026/27 participants will have the opportunity to qualify for UEFA EURO 2028™.

UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE™ 2026/27 HIGHLIGHTS

Celebrated striker Erling Haaland and Norway open play vs. Denmark on FS1 on the first day of competition. Live coverage starts at 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, Sept 24 .

Phenom Lamine Yamal and reigning FIFA World Cup™ and UEFA EURO™ champion Spain make their competition debut on Saturday, Sept. 26 vs. England on FS2 at 2:30 PM ET. On Tuesday, Sept. 29 , Spain clash with Croatia at 2:30 PM ET on FS1.

On Monday, Sept. 28 , Kylian Mbappé and France battle Belgium on FS2 with live coverage beginning at 2:30 PM ET. France’s match vs. Italy on Friday, Oct. 2 , airs on FS1 and also features a 2:30 PM ET start time.

Three Lions fans can also watch Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham lead England vs. Czechia on FS2 at 2:30 PM ET on Tuesday, Oct. 6 .

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s opening match vs. Wales on Thursday, Sept. 24 airs on FOX Soccer Plus at 2:30 PM ET, while their match vs. Norway on Sunday, Oct. 4 airs on FS2 at 2:30 PM ET.

FOX SOCCER BROADCASTERS

Acclaimed play-by-play announcer John Strong pairs with former U.S. Men’s National Team (USMNT) standout and match analyst Stu Holden to call Norway vs. Denmark, Spain vs. Croatia and France vs. Italy on FS1.

Analysts working FS1 studio coverage for UEFA Nations League™ matches include former USMNT and international soccer stars Alexi Lalas, Maurice Edu and Holden with Strong serving as host.

Click here to view FOX Sports’ UEFA Nations League™ 2026/27 broadcast schedule. The UEFA Nations League™ broadcast schedule is subject to change.