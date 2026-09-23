FOX Sports Feasts on Presentation of 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game Across FOX, FOX One, Tubi and FOX Deportes

NFC East Rivals Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Clash on Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26 at 4:30 PM ET

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports invites the FOX family of networks to its highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day NFL game presentation, bringing the full power of FOX to one of the biggest days on the sports calendar. The network announced today that in addition to FOX, FOX One and FOX Deportes, Tubi (www.tubitv.com), Fox’s ad-supported streaming service, will also stream this year’s massive Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles live in 4K.