National Football League
FOX Sports Feasts on Presentation of 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game Across FOX, FOX One, Tubi and FOX Deportes
National Football League
National Football League

FOX Sports Feasts on Presentation of 2026 NFL Thanksgiving Day Game Across FOX, FOX One, Tubi and FOX Deportes

Published Sep. 23, 2026 12:50 p.m. ET

NFC East Rivals Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles Clash on Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 26 at 4:30 PM ET

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports invites the FOX family of networks to its highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day NFL game presentation, bringing the full power of FOX to one of the biggest days on the sports calendar. The network announced today that in addition to FOX, FOX One and FOX Deportes, Tubi (www.tubitv.com), Fox’s ad-supported streaming service, will also stream this year’s massive Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles live in 4K. 

On Thursday, Nov. 26 at 4:30 PM ET, the NFL’s annual "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" takes center stage on FOX, FOX One (via subscription or TV provider authentication), Tubi and FOX Deportes as the two storied NFC East rivals meet in Dallas. Last year, FOX Sports set a new viewership record in the early Thanksgiving Day window with 47.7 million viewers for Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions. The Tubi stream of the game will feature local advertising from FOX’s stations.

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