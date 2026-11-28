College Football Powerhouses Face Off Friday, Aug. 27, 2027 on FOX

Los Angeles, CA (November 28, 2026) – Under the neon lights of the Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World, two titans of college football are set to step into the ring. Today, FOX Sports and MGM Resorts International announced the "MGM Classic," a new marquee college football multi-year event that kicks off the network’s 2027 college football season with a heavyweight matchup: the Texas Tech Red Raiders versus the USC Trojans, live on FOX from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 27, 2027.

Kicking off the 2027 FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY slate, two of college football’s premier programs square off under the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium. In one corner, Texas Tech brings its trademark West Texas toughness and a high-powered attack looking to land an early statement on the national stage. In the other, Texas Tech alum Lincoln Riley leads a tradition-rich USC program, loaded with explosive playmakers and championship aspirations, into the Las Vegas spotlight.

Jordan Bazant, FOX Sports Executive Vice President, said, "When you think of championship matchups in Las Vegas, you think of iconic moments, unmatched electricity, and world-class spectacle. Texas Tech versus USC delivers all that and more, bringing viewers an elite FOX COLLEGE FOOTBALL FRIDAY night main event from the moment the bell rings."

Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts’ President and CEO, said, "MGM Resorts has been at the forefront of championship events for decades, and creating our own marquee sporting events has become a key differentiator of our business. We’re proud to build on that momentum by collaborating with FOX Sports on the ‘MGM Classic.’ As we continue pioneering new event experiences for visitors and guests, we’re excited to welcome these two heavyweight programs and their passionate fanbases to the destination for what will become an annual tradition, further showcasing why Las Vegas is the undisputed sports capital of the world."

Kirby Hocutt, Texas Tech Director of Athletics, said, "We’re looking forward to bringing Red Raider Nation to the sports and entertainment capital of the world to kick off the 2027 season. We appreciate the partnership with FOX and MGM Resorts in creating such a great event, pitting two of the nation’s top programs against each other in front of the bright lights of Las Vegas and a national television audience."

USC’s Charles Griffin Cale Director of Athletics Jen Cohen said, "We’re excited to open the 2027 season at Allegiant Stadium against Texas Tech, and we appreciate MGM Resorts and FOX for their efforts in making this matchup possible. We know the Trojan Family will be well represented in Las Vegas and excited for a nationally televised contest between two top programs, and we look forward to a competitive game and an electric atmosphere."

While the action heats up on the gridiron, MGM Resorts will host thousands of fans at its destinations across the Las Vegas Strip for a weekend loaded with pre-game fanfare, high-stakes excitement, and primetime entertainment.

Ticket information, travel packages and full broadcast details for the premier Friday night opener will be announced at a later date. Fans who book a room at an MGM Resorts property prior to the public on-sale will receive priority ticket access. Visit mgmresorts.com/MGMClassic for more event information.