No Time Like FOXtober: FOX Sports’ Star-Studded MLB Postseason Coverage Highlighted By Sport's Biggest Names

Derek Jeter, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez – Legends Synonymous with October – Set the Stage for FOX Sports’ Postseason Coverage Alongside Host Kevin Burkhardt

Award-Winning Game Broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz Reunite with Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci for Network’s 29th Fall Classic

NEW YORK – As the leaves begin to turn and the road to the Fall Classic comes into view, there’s simply no time like October.

Coming off the heels of an astounding round of Emmy wins for last season’s Major League Baseball Postseason coverage, FOX Sports reveals its roster for the National League Division Series presented by Booking.com (NLDS), National League Championship Series (NLCS) and 122nd World Series presented by Capital One.

The announcement was made by Brad Zager, President and Executive Producer, FOX Sports.

FOX MLB POSTSEASON STUDIO

FOX MLB’s studio analysts bring an unmatched level of Postseason familiarity and decades of championship experience to the network’s coverage – delivering top analysis and player perspective as well as compelling chemistry.

First-ballot Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and David Ortiz and World Series champion Alex Rodriguez – fresh off an Emmy Award for Outstanding Personality: Studio Analyst – welcome in viewers to the FOX MLB Postseason studio show, anchored by veteran host Kevin Burkhardt. World Series champion Dontrelle Willis also joins the team throughout the NLDS.

Acclaimed reporters, two-time Emmy Award winner Ken Rosenthal and five-time Emmy Award winner Tom Verducci, are set to contribute in addition to highlighted features from renowned storyteller and 17-time Emmy Award winner Tom Rinaldi.

Postseason pregame and postgame shows open from the Los Angeles studio before shifting to on-site locations.

FOX MLB GAME COVERAGE

FOX Sports begins its Postseason coverage Saturday, Oct. 3 at 4:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and FOX One as the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Atlanta Braves. The network’s lead booth of play-by-play announcer and Emmy Award winner Joe Davis and first-ballot Hall of Famer and Emmy Award winner John Smoltz take the call from Dodger Stadium, while Rosenthal reports from the field.

Coverage of the NLDS continues at 8:30 PM ET on FS1, FOX Deportes and FOX One when the San Diego Padres head to Milwaukee to battle the Brewers. The lauded three-man booth of World Series champions Adam Wainwright, AJ Pierzynski and play-by-play announcer Adam Amin reunite for the call. Verducci rounds out the crew from American Family Field.

Davis and Smoltz team with Rosenthal and Verducci for the NLCS and World Series.

All FOX MLB Postseason games will stream on FOX One, which provides live streaming and on-demand viewing of FOX Sports content across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Each game will also be available to stream in 4K on connected TV and living room devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV and Roku.

FOX DEPORTES

The leader in Spanish-language Major League Baseball coverage for more than two decades, FOX Deportes presents exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the NLDS, NLCS and World Series.

The network’s roster is led by Jose Pablo Coello, a Spanish-language sports fixture for over three decades, alongside play-by-play analyst Gabriel Medina, analysts Diego Venegas and Rodrigo Arana, and reporter and Mexican Olympian Steffy Aradillas.

In addition to live broadcasts of each game, the FOX Deportes studio shows, including LOS ESPARTANOS, REFERENTES and FOX 365, offer highlights, interviews and live reports throughout October.