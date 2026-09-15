FOX Sports, WV Alternative & NASCAR Studios Announce SUÁREZ Premiere Set for September 17 on FS1

Kicking Off National Hispanic Heritage Month, Documentary Follows NASCAR Star Daniel Suárez’s Emotional Homecoming During Historic 2025 Mexico City Race Weekend

Special Preview Airs Tonight, Sept. 15 on FOX Deportes, Documentary Available on Tubi Following FS1 Debut

Film Presented by Freeway Insurance

Click Here to View the Trailer Released Today

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, Wilmer Valderrama’s WV Alternative and NASCAR Studios today announce SUÁREZ, a new documentary chronicling NASCAR star Daniel Suárez’s emotional homecoming during the 2025 Mexico City race weekend. Premiering Thursday, Sept. 17 , at 10:00 PM ET on FS1 in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the film captures a defining chapter in Suárez’s groundbreaking career as Mexico and the United States rally around one driver, one race and one unforgettable moment.

The documentary will have a special preview tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 15 , at 9:00 PM ET on FOX Deportes and will also be available on Tubi beginning Saturday, Oct. 17 in the U.S., Mexico and LATAM markets following its FS1 debut.

Set against NASCAR’s historic return to Mexico City and its first championship race outside the United States since 1958, SUÁREZ follows the three-time Cup Series race winner back to the country that shaped him. After leaving Mexico to pursue his NASCAR dreams in the United States, where he would go on to become the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, Suárez returns home, racing not just for victory, but for something greater. The full-circle moment underscores what Suárez’s rise has meant for NASCAR and for a new generation of fans.

"The most compelling sports stories are the ones that resonate far beyond the competition itself, and Daniel’s is one of them," said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development & Original Programming, FOX Sports. "Daniel’s journey is defined by perseverance, sacrifice and an unwavering pride in where he comes from. He has opened doors, inspired fans and has given the next generation someone to see themselves in. We are proud to partner with WV Alternative and NASCAR Studios to share this deeply personal chapter in Daniel’s life."

Through intimate access to Suárez, his family and those closest to him, SUÁREZ traces his journey from his beginnings in Monterrey to the highest level of American motorsports, exploring the experiences, relationships and sense of identity that have shaped his career, including the many sacrifices his family made to support his racing ambitions.

"Coming back to Mexico and racing in front of my home country was something I had dreamed about for a long time, but I don’t think I fully understood what it would mean until I was there," said Suárez. "There were so many emotions that weekend, the pressure, the support from my family and fans, and thinking about everything I had gone through to get to that point. Mexico will always be a huge part of who I am, and being able to race there at the highest level was an incredibly meaningful moment in my life. I hope people watching this film can understand where I came from, what this journey has meant to me and feel inspired to chase their own dreams, no matter where they start."

After an accident in qualifying forces Suárez into a backup car and to the rear of the field for the 2025 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, Suárez captures an emotional and historic victory with his home crowd behind him. More than a story of one driver or one race, SUÁREZ is a portrait of a man who never had to choose between where he came from and where he was going.

"Daniel’s story is one of ambition, sacrifice and perseverance, the kind of story you hope to find and have the opportunity to tell," said Wilmer Valderrama, Executive Producer, WV Alternative. "We were honored to bring his journey to life and give audiences a deeper look at the person behind the driver. It’s a story that we believe will stay with you long after the film ends, and we can’t wait for audiences around the world to experience Daniel’s journey for themselves."

"When I first started at NASCAR in the spring of 2024, Daniel’s story against the backdrop of our planned Mexico City race weekend quickly got my attention," said John Dahl, NASCAR SVP of Original Content. "I had great experiences working with filmmaker Mario Diaz, and I reached out to him about doing a film on Daniel’s journey back home. We were soon connected with Wilmer Valderrama’s WV Alternative team, and it was a perfect match, both in terms of the production and the subject himself. Daniel immediately understood the impact telling his inspiring story could have. He and his wife Julia couldn’t have been more cooperative in our collective effort to bring this documentary to audiences everywhere."

SUÁREZ is directed by Mario Diaz and is executive produced by Wilmer Valderrama and Jessica Acevedo of WV Alternative along with Tim Clark, John Dahl and Tally Hair of NASCAR Studios and Eric Shanks, Brad Zager and Nugent from FOX Sports. Ariana Rotstein, Carl Hansen, Michael Vayder, Rita O’Dea serve as producers.

The film is presented by Freeway Insurance.

FOX Sports Films is dedicated to presenting captivating global sports documentaries through an unconventional and entertaining lens. Working with FOX Sports’ league and conference partners, the brand produces original programming, connecting live sports events to sports culture.

For more information, visit FOX Sports Press Pass and follow @FOXSportsPR on X.

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