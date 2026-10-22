FOX Sports Ushers in Major League Baseball’s 122nd World Series Presented by Capital One

October Royalty: FOX MLB World Series Analysts Combine for 51 Postseason Appearances, Two LCS MVPs, Two World Series MVPs and 10 World Series Championships

Award-Winning Broadcasters Joe Davis and Hall of Famer John Smoltz Team Up for Fifth Fall Classic Together

Versatile 4K and 8K Nucleus Cameras Enhance World Series Broadcast

NEW YORK – Baseball history is written in October, and as Major League Baseball’s 122nd Fall Classic arrives, FOX Sports is poised to bring the season’s defining final chapter to life.

Coverage of the World Series presented by Capital One begins Friday, Oct. 23, at 7:00 PM ET on FOX, as the National League champion Milwaukee Brewers, returning to baseball’s biggest stage for the first time since 1982, welcome the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays to American Family Field in the chase for each franchise’s first-ever World Series title.

Collectively, FOX MLB analysts covering the Fall Classic bring an unprecedented 51 Postseason appearances, two LCS MVPs, two World Series MVPs and 10 World Series championships to the network’s coverage, giving viewers unrivaled access into the minds of legends cemented as the authorities on October baseball.

FOX MLB STUDIO’S OCTOBER MOUNT RUSHMORE

Live from each site, one hour before game time, first-ballot Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and David Ortiz, along with World Series champion Alex Rodriguez, offer one-of-a-kind insights from the Emmy Award-winning FOX MLB studio desk anchored by veteran host Kevin Burkhardt.

Award-winning reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci are set to contribute to the pregame show, in addition to features from the renowned Tom Rinaldi, who leads Game 1 with a piece on Brewers’ young ace "The Miz," Jacob Misiorowski. Additional highlights include a profile on Rays’ standout Junior Caminero as well as a tribute to the iconic Bob Uecker.

EMMY AWARD-WINNING GAME COVERAGE

For nearly three decades, FOX has been home to October’s most defining moments. That tradition continues as lead play-by-play announcer Joe Davis is joined by first-ballot Hall of Famer John Smoltz for the fifth time in the Emmy Award-winning booth. Rosenthal and Verducci round out the crew providing updates from respective baselines and elite storytelling from within the dugouts.

In the production truck, game coverage is steered by producer Aaron Stojkov – making his Fall Classic debut in the lead chair – alongside Emmy Award-winning director Matt Gangl.

WORLD SERIES ON FOX TECH

On the heels of FOX Sports’ four Sports Emmy Awards for last year’s Postseason coverage, the network continues its award-winning approach for the upcoming World Series, giving viewers unique perspectives from inside the game and on the field.

New to the production lineup are versatile 4K and 8K Nucleus cameras, in addition to expanded AR initiatives alongside Major League Baseball that track respective pitches and swings from either side of the field.

A fleet of high-speed cameras captures every spin on the ball and every inch of a bang-bang play at first, as aerial drones work overhead, synchronizing game action from multiple locations on the field.

FOX Sports covers the rest of the diamond with the UmpCam AR Strike Zone – putting fans behind the mask with a live strike zone, multiple Dirt Cams, Base Cams and dozens of microphones throughout the stadiums.

FOX DEPORTES

The leader in Spanish-language MLB coverage for more than two decades, FOX Deportes presents exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the full 2026 World Series.

The network’s roster is led by veteran broadcaster Jose Pablo Coello, play-by-play/analyst Gabriel Medina, and analysts Diego Venegas and Rodrigo Arana. Also joining the coverage are Mayra Gomez and former Mexican Olympian Steffy Aradillas.

In addition to live broadcasts of each game, the FOX Deportes' studio shows, including LOS ESPARTANOS, REFERENTES and FOX 365, offer highlights, interviews and live reports throughout the series.