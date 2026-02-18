FOX Sports and FOX Deportes Unveil Coverage For Major League Soccer 2026 Regular Season

Regular Season Kicks off Saturday Afternoon Feb. 21 on FOX and FOX Deportes Featuring FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United FC

Lionel Messi and Reigning MLS Cup Champion Inter Miami CF Face Rival Orlando City SC Saturday, May 2 on FS1 and Philadelphia Union Sunday, May 24 on FOX

MLS Returns to Action Following FIFA World Cup™ Pause on Friday, July 17 with Doubleheader on FOX and FS1 Two Days Before FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports today unveils plans to open its Major League Soccer (MLS) 2026 regular season this weekend as the league’s U.S. English and Spanish language linear television home. This year’s 34 match regular season television schedule features 15 games on FOX and 19 games on FS1 with every match airing in Spanish on FOX Deportes.

FOX Sports’ MLS regular-season coverage kicks off Saturday, Feb. 21 , at 4:30 PM ET on FOX with FC Cincinnati hosting Atlanta United FC. In total, 25 teams will play across FOX and FS1, including two matches featuring Lionel Messi and reigning MLS Cup champion Inter Miami CF from the team’s new Miami Freedom Park stadium on Saturday, May 2 , vs. rival Orlando City SC at 7:00 PM ET on FS1, and Sunday, May 24 , vs. Philadelphia Union at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

The FOX Sports schedule features MLS’s regular season restart following the league’s FIFA World Cup™ pause with a doubleheader two days before the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final airing Sunday, July 19 on FOX. On Friday, July 17 , Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United FC open the doubleheader starting at 8:00 PM ET on FOX before LA Galaxy takes on Los Angeles Football Club in El Tráfico at 10:30 PM ET on FS1.

Broadcaster match assignments on FOX and FS1 will be announced prior to matches over the course of the regular season. FS1 and FOX Deportes will have select MLS Cup Playoffs matches before the season reaches a thrilling conclusion on FOX and FOX Deportes with MLS Cup 2026.

FOX DEPORTES

FOX Deportes’ complete 34-match slate features the network’s distinguished cast of commentators and analysts, including veteran play-by-play announcers John Laguna, Rodolfo Landeros and Alejandro Luna, alongside former Mexican National team members Claudio Suarez, Mariano Trujillo, Martin "Pulpo" Zuñiga and Copa Libertadores champion Alvaro Izquierdo. Also, joining the coverage are reporter and analyst Ashley Gonzalez and reporter Livette Ruvalcaba.

MLS coverage also appears regularly on the network’s main studio shows throughout the season: TOTAL SPORTS 360 and PUNTO FINAL.

Click here to view the MLS 2026 regular season broadcast schedule on FOX, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

