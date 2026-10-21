FOX Sports Expands Year-Round Horse Racing Coverage With Gulfstream Park Championship Meet

Addition of Premier Winter Racing Destination Through NYRA Agreement Further Bolsters FOX Sports’ Industry-Leading Racing Schedule

$1 Million EquiTrack Florida Derby to be Broadcast on FOX

LOS ANGELES – Today, FOX Sports and The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) announced a multi-year agreement between NYRA and 1/ST establishing FOX Sports as the television home of the Gulfstream Park Championship Meet presented by 1/ST BET, further expanding FOX Sports' industry-leading coverage of premier horse racing properties through its multi-year media rights agreement with NYRA.

Beginning in 2027, AMERICA’S DAY AT THE RACES will present live coverage of the Gulfstream Park Championship Meet across the FOX Sports family of networks. As part of the agreement, the $1 million EquiTrack Florida Derby will air live on FOX broadcast network on March 27, 2027. Since 1952, Gulfstream Park’s Florida Derby has produced 26 Kentucky Derby winners.

"FOX Sports is quickly becoming the year-round television home of horse racing. Gulfstream Park has always meant the best in winter racing," said Michael Mulvihill, President, Insights and Analytics, Fox Corporation. "With Gulfstream in the winter, Del Mar in the summer and NYRA all year we're building a year-round calendar of the very best in American racing."

With the addition of the Gulfstream Park Championship Meet, FOX Sports strengthens its position as the preeminent destination for horse racing in the United States, complementing its existing coverage of the Belmont Stakes presented by NYRA Bets, Saratoga Race Course, Belmont Park, Del Mar and Oaklawn. The FOX Sports horse racing portfolio delivers nearly 1,000 hours of live programming annually.

"We are excited to work with FOX Sports as we continue to expand content offerings for horse racing fans. The Gulfstream Park Championship Meet remains one of the sport’s premier proving grounds on the road to the Triple Crown. By adding the Gulfstream Park Championship Meet to AMERICA’S DAY AT THE RACES, sports fans and bettors will experience top-quality racing coverage," said Mike Rogers, Executive Vice President, 1/ST RACING.

"This new agreement reflects NYRA's ongoing commitment to expand the reach of AMERICA’S DAY AT THE RACES to provide high-quality, daily television coverage of the best racing in the country," said Tony Allevato, NYRA Chief Revenue Officer. "Thanks to FOX Sports and 1/ST, AMERICA’S DAY AT THE RACES is now the home of the Gulfstream Park Championship Meet."

Opened in 1939, Gulfstream Park is one of the most storied venues in Thoroughbred racing, hosting a winter Championship Meet that draws elite horses, trainers and jockeys to Hallandale Beach, Florida each year.