FOX Sports Unveils Elite 2026-27 Regular Season College Basketball Schedule

Historic ETERNAL CITY TIP-OFF Live from Rome Launches Season with Notre Dame-Villanova Men's & Women's Doubleheader from Italy Sunday, Nov. 1

Action-Packed Women’s Slate Features 16 Games on FOX

Los Angeles – FOX Sports today unveils its comprehensive 2026-27 regular season college basketball schedule, highlighted by the historic ETERNAL CITY TIP-OFF live from Rome, marquee matchups throughout the season on FOX’s premier weekend primetime windows – FOX BIG HOOPS FRIDAY and FOX SATURDAY NIGHT HOOPS – and a deep lineup featuring the Big Ten, BIG EAST, Big 12 and Mountain West conferences. In all, the FOX Sports family of networks will present over 250 regular season men’s and women’s college basketball games this season.

ETERNAL CITY TIP OFF

The 2026-27 college basketball season tips off in historic fashion Sunday, Nov. 1 on FOX with the ETERNAL CITY TIP-OFF, live from Palazzo dello Sport in Rome. The first-of-its-kind doubleheader features Notre Dame and Villanova in a pair of marquee matchups, with the men’s contest tipping off at 9:30 AM ET on FOX and the women’s teams taking the floor at 12:00 PM ET on FS1.

PRIMETIME ON FOX

FOX SATURDAY NIGHT HOOPS returns Saturday, Nov. 21 , when defending national champion No. 16 Michigan faces Villanova from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia at 7:00 PM ET on FOX.

FOX’s Saturday primetime slate also features No. 17 Kansas at No. 4 UConn, No. 6 Michigan State at No. 22 UCLA, Villanova at Creighton, Nebraska at Michigan State and Providence at UConn.

FOX BIG HOOPS FRIDAY also returns with a loaded lineup highlighted by UConn vs. No. 3 Illinois at the United Center, No. 8 Tennessee at Purdue, No. 5 Arizona at No. 19 Texas Tech, UConn at No. 13 St. John’s, Michigan State at Illinois, Michigan at Michigan State and Indiana at Purdue.

ACTION-PACKED WOMEN’S SLATE

FOX Sports enters the 2026-27 season airing at least 16 games on the FOX broadcast network starting with No. 4 Duke vs. No. 2 UConn from TD Garden on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:00 PM ET. The women’s hoops schedule on FOX includes Tennessee at UConn, No. 18 Ohio State at Nebraska, No. 10 Iowa at No. 5 Michigan, No. 24 West Virginia at No. 15 TCU and No. 3 USC at defending champion No. 11 UCLA.

FOX also showcases the WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS CLASSIC at Barclays Center on Saturday, Dec. 5 , featuring No. 21 Oklahoma vs. Michigan and No. 20 Maryland vs. UConn; and the CORETTA SCOTT KING CLASSIC on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 18, featuring UCLA vs. Oklahoma and UConn vs. Seton Hall.

FS1 highlights a powerful slate of women’s basketball matchups throughout the season, including the HALL OF FAME WOMEN’S SHOWCASE featuring No. 1 South Carolina vs. UConn. Additional coverage on FS1 includes UConn at Michigan, Iowa at UConn, No. 22 Oklahoma St. at Iowa St., USC at Iowa, and TCU at Baylor.

KEY GAME HIGHLIGHTS

Thanksgiving Week tips off with a pair of tournaments on FOX and FS1, with the FORT MYERS TIP-OFF from Tuesday, Nov. 24 to Thursday, Nov. 26 featuring Purdue, Oklahoma, Pitt, and DePaul; followed by the RADY CHILDREN’S INVITATIONAL on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 , featuring UCLA, No. 7 Texas, Georgetown, and Saint Mary’s.

Other elite non-conference matchups include the WEST COAST HOOPS SHOWDOWN featuring No. 15 Gonzaga vs. UCLA, and the PHILLY HOOPS SHOWDOWN featuring Wisconsin at Villanova, Arizona at St. John’s, and Gonzaga at Creighton.

FOX also offers a slate of marquee conference matchups, including Kansas at K-State, Ohio State at Michigan, Purdue at Michigan State, Indiana at Nebraska, Michigan at Wisconsin, St. John’s at Villanova, Creighton at UConn, and UConn at Marquette. Additional coverage on FS1 includes Kansas at Cincinnati, No. 25 BYU at Texas Tech, Indiana at Wisconsin, Maryland at Michigan, and Creighton at St. John’s.

FOX Sports’ full postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

All college basketball games on FOX, FS1, and FS2 stream live on FOX One. FOX Sports’ complete college basketball schedule can be found here.