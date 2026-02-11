FOX Deportes Opens 15th NASCAR Season With Celebrated 2026 Daytona 500

Race Day Coverage Kicks Off at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, February 15

NASCAR Legend Tony Rivera Leads FOX Deportes Coverage

LOS ANGELES – The Spanish-language leader for NASCAR coverage, FOX Deportes opens its 15th NASCAR Cup Series season with exclusive Spanish-language broadcast of the 2026 Daytona 500 live on Sunday, Feb. 15 .

Race coverage kicks off on Sunday at 2:30 PM ET.

The broadcast is led by play-by-play announcer Tony Rivera, considered the quintessential Spanish-language NASCAR voice. This year marks Rivera’s 21st consecutive Daytona 500 in the booth.

Rivera is joined by Spanish-language sports television legend and Emmy Award winner Jessi Losada. The 68th running of the "Great American Race" marks Losada’s 13th Daytona 500 as a broadcaster.

Making her Daytona 500 debut, sports reporter Livette Ruvalcaba provides on-site reporting, including from pit road. Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 11 , Ruvalcaba will offer live reports, interviews and more on TOTAL SPORTS 360, the network’s daily sports news show.

Following the Daytona 500, the network will broadcast the following races in the 2026 season:

Feb. 22 – Autotrader 400 – Echo Park Speedway

Mar. 8 – Straight Talk Wireless 500 – Phoenix Raceway

Mar. 29 – Cook Out 400 – Martinsville Speedway

Apr. 26 – Jack Link’s 500 – Talladega Superspeedway

May 10 – Go Bowling at the Glen – Watkins Glen International

May 17 – NASCAR All-Star Race – Dover Motor Speedway

**Schedule subject to change

All races will be streamed on FOX One. Fans can also visit www.foxdeportes.com and follow FOX Deportes on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for highlights, analysis, interviews and more.