5 reasons Alabama is perfectly equipped to return to the College Football Playoff in 2017

The college football season ended with a bang on Monday night, with what was arguably the greatest title game ever played. Deshaun Watson was mesmerizing, throwing for 420 yards and accounting for four touchdowns overall as Clemson stunned Alabama, 35-31, in Tampa.

But while the game will remain an instant classic in virtually all corners of the country, there is one place where it can’t be forgotten quickly enough: Alabama. The Crimson Tide were thiiiiiiiiiiis close to a second straight national championship, and fifth overall under Nick Saban. Instead, they will have to settle for finishing as the second-best team in college football this season.

While the folks in Tuscaloosa mourn, there is one reason to remain positive: The Crimson Tide will once again be loaded next year. They’re already listed as the national title in Vegas, top FOX Sports’ way-too-early Top 25, and should once again find themselves in the playoff.

That’s right, there will be no drop-off in Tuscaloosa. Here are five reasons Alabama will make it back to the playoff next season.

John David Mercer

USA TODAY Sports