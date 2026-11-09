EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS TOM BRADY AND JIM HARBAUGH UNITE FOR THE TEAM: MICHIGAN FOOTBALL

TWO CHAMPIONSHIP ERAS. ONE TEAM.

FOX Sports and Shadow Lion Announce Two-Part Documentary Premiering November 27 on FOX



Part One Debuts on the Eve of "The Game" Between Michigan and Ohio State; Part Two Airs December 12 on FOX

Watch the First-Look Tease Here

LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports and Shadow Lion today announced THE TEAM: MICHIGAN FOOTBALL, a two-part documentary executive produced by Tom Brady and Jim Harbaugh exploring two defining championship eras of one of college football’s most storied programs. Part one premieres Friday, Nov. 27 , at 7:00 PM ET on FOX, on the eve of "The Game" between Michigan and Ohio State, airing on BIG NOON SATURDAY. Part two airs Saturday, Dec. 12 , at 6:30 PM ET on FOX.

"There’s no better team to partner with than Tom Brady, Coach Harbaugh and Shadow Lion to bring Michigan’s championship history to life. Tom and Jim’s deep ties to the program bring a unique perspective to this documentary, giving viewers an inside look at two defining championship eras in Ann Arbor," said Brad Zager, President and Executive Producer, FOX Sports.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and firsthand accounts from Michigan greats including FOX NFL lead analyst and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, legendary coach Jim Harbaugh, Pro Football Hall of Famer and FOX NFL KICKOFF analyst Charles Woodson, famed NFL stars J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and Brian Griese, three-time national championship-winning head coach and FOX BIG NOON KICKOFF analyst Urban Meyer and other renowned sports figures, THE TEAM: MICHIGAN FOOTBALL takes viewers inside Michigan’s historic 1997 and 2023 national championship seasons to examine the tradition, expectations and intense scrutiny that shaped both teams, revealing what it takes to compete at the highest level while navigating the tension between individual ambition and the demands of putting the team first.

"Thinking about my years at Michigan brings up a lot of emotions because, like many of my teammates, it really shaped who I became as a player and person," said Brady. "I’m excited to share that story alongside the personal experiences of so many others who were transformed by this historic program, and I couldn’t have asked for better partners to do it with than FOX Sports and Shadow Lion."

Part one, "The Eye of the Storm," traces Harbaugh’s half-century connection to Michigan football, from growing up around the program to returning as a player and ultimately leading the Wolverines to the 2023 national championship as head coach. Featuring firsthand accounts from Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum and others, the film explores Michigan’s fierce rivalry with Ohio State and the mounting pressure surrounding the program’s championship pursuit.

Part two, "Those Who Stay," travels back to the 1990s, as coaching turnover tested the stability of Michigan’s team-first culture and its enduring "Those Who Stay Will Be Champions" philosophy. Through firsthand accounts from Brady, Woodson, Brian Griese and other key figures, the film chronicles the team’s journey to the 1997 national championship and Brady’s own fight to earn his place within the program, from arriving as a lightly recruited quarterback seventh on the depth chart to competing for the starting job and ultimately becoming one of football’s most celebrated players.

"It’s been an honor to help tell this story and shed new light on one of the most iconic programs in sports," said Jeff Fine, Director and Executive Producer, Shadow Lion. "I’m incredibly grateful to the talented team who brought the ‘Those Who Stay Will Be Champions’ mentality to every step of the filmmaking process."

THE TEAM: MICHIGAN FOOTBALL is produced by Shadow Lion. Jeff Fine serves as director, with Dexton Deboree as co-director. Executive producers include Tom Brady, Jim Harbaugh, Gilad Haas, Jeff Fine, Lior Haas, Philip Byron, Steve Dubin, Dexton Deboree and Jordan Savage. Michael Lucks, Trevor MacKinnon and Alex Sandman serve as co-executive producers.



