Cardale Jones benched in the 1st quarter after throwing 8th interception of 2020 | XFL on FOX

D.C. Defenders QB Cardale Jones was intercepted by Battlehawks safety Kenny Robinson, confirmed by review official Terri Valenti. The turnover was Jones' 8th interception of the season. QB Tyree Jackson replaced him as the Defenders' signal caller.

