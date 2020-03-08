The Houston Roughnecks storm from behind, torch the Dragons to move to 5-0 | XFL on FOX
Video Details
P.J. Walker and Cam Phillips added to their XFL-leading totals, with 352 passing yards, 3 TD's and 2 INT's for Walker, and 122 yards receiving and 2 TD's for Phillips in Houston's 32-23 win over Seattle. The Roughnecks came back from a 14-0 deficit and improved to a perfect 5-0 on the season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.