The Houston Roughnecks storm from behind, torch the Dragons to move to 5-0 | XFL on FOX

P.J. Walker and Cam Phillips added to their XFL-leading totals, with 352 passing yards, 3 TD's and 2 INT's for Walker, and 122 yards receiving and 2 TD's for Phillips in Houston's 32-23 win over Seattle. The Roughnecks came back from a 14-0 deficit and improved to a perfect 5-0 on the season.

