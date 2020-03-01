Go inside the game as the Roughnecks intercept Landry Jones 3 times in the first quarter | XFL on FOX
Video Details
The Houston Roughnecks jumped all over Renegades QB Landry Jones in the first quarter, intercepting him three times, twice by Deatrick Nichols and once by Cody Brown.
