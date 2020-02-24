The Los Angeles Wildcats dominate Cardale Jones with 3 sacks and 4 INT’s | XFL on FOX

It was a long day for Defenders' QB Cardale Jones, who was chased around the field for 3 sacks, and threw 4 interceptions. The Los Angeles Wildcats forced 5 turnovers in their 39-9 victory over D.C.

