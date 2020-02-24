The L.A. Wildcats dismantle the Defenders 39-9 for their first franchise victory | XFL on FOX

Video Details

Josh Johnson threw for 278 yards with 3 TDs to lead the Wildcats to their first victory in dominating fashion, routing D.C. 39-9. The Los Angeles defense was all over Defenders QB Cardale Jones, forcing 4 interceptions and earning 3 sacks.

