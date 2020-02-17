Cameron Artis-Payne runs the Renegades to first victory, 28-24, over Wildcats

Dallas running back Cameron Artis-Payne ran for 99 yards and two touchdowns, as Landry Jones threw for over 300 yards in the win. Dallas improves to 1-1 on the season; meanwhile, Los Angeles falls to 0-2. Tune in to the XFL on FOX/FS1.

