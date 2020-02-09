XFL on FOX | Listen in as offensive coordinator Norm Chow calls the play, run to perfection by P.J. Walker
Video Details
Early in the 3rd quarter, Houston quarterback P.J. Walker finds Nick Holley over the middle for a big completion. Watch as offensive coordinator Norm Chow calls the play in, to success.
