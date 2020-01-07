Video Details

Landry Jones’ career at Oklahoma and Cameron Artis-Payne’s career at Auburn was illustrious. Artis-Payne ran for 1,608 yards and 13 touchdowns in his senior year while Jones threw for 16,646 yards and 123 touchdowns as a four-year starter in Norman. Here’s a first look at the two teaming up in Dallas with the XFL’s Renegades.