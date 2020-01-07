XFL First Look: Former Georgia QB Aaron Murray set to lead Tampa Bay Vipers
Aaron Murray threw for more than 13,000 yards and 121 touchdowns as a four-year starter at Georgia. More than six years removed from his most recent collegiate game, Murray will try to set the tone for the Tampa Bay Vipers as starting quarterback.
