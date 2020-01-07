XFL Rules Revealed: How the league will pump excitement into the sport
Crazy kickoffs, fewer punts, three-point conversions, and shootout style overtime are just a few of the rules the XFL will be using to infuse creativity and excitement into games. Take a look at all the XFL rules, which are being released for the first time.
