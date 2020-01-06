XFL First Look: Legendary Ohio State QB Cardale Jones suits up for the D.C. Defenders
Video Details
After leading Ohio State to the 2015 national championship and brief stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills, QB Cardale Jones is back on the gridiron as the signal caller for the D.C. Defenders. Here’s a first look at Jones as Defenders quarterback.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.