Week 1 of the XFL did not disappoint.

One of the best parts? The mic’d up moments from the game.

Cant stop watching the open mics of the #XFL. Article continues below ... — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) February 9, 2020

We couldn’t agree more.

We like it. We love it. We want some more of it.

Let’s go!

You ready?

The hype didn’t stop there for the Guardians. New York Guardians center Jamar Summers had us feeling it.

But not everything was fun and games.

😂😂😂😂😂 Jim Zorn: "Oh come on man. PUNT IT! PUNT IT! I love the XFL 😎 pic.twitter.com/EbENyOXwPm — René Bugner (@RNBWCV) February 8, 2020

Especially when you’re down.

But let’s get back to the fun stuff, like winning.

Winning is always fun.

Win in all three areas. THAT'S the kind of team we are 😤 pic.twitter.com/x3XR4w5QqC — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 8, 2020

And special. Winning is special.

First W. Game ball goes to Coach Gilbride for getting us right 💯 #OnDuty | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/tXGDQN0BAt — New York Guardians (@XFLGuardians) February 9, 2020

From excitement, to sadness, to joy, to love, these mic-d up moments let us experience it all.

We can’t wait for what next week has in store.