The best mic’d up moments from Week 1 of the XFL
Week 1 of the XFL did not disappoint.
One of the best parts? The mic’d up moments from the game.
Cant stop watching the open mics of the #XFL.Article continues below ...
— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) February 9, 2020
We couldn’t agree more.
🗣 "YOU LIKE THAT!"@McGloinQB11 is PUMPED over this @XFLGuardians performance pic.twitter.com/gP3fRiOI7f
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020
We like it. We love it. We want some more of it.
🐲🔥 @SMJ2852's pregame speech has us HYPED
(via: @XFLDragons)pic.twitter.com/Z1Q0ftBOS6
— XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020
Let’s go!
IT’S ABOUT THIS TEAM TODAY 🗣
Let the world know @AXJ76!
#TheWildcatWay | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/qJxUyzwccf
— Los Angeles Wildcats (@XFLWildcats) February 8, 2020
You ready?
“Tell ‘em I ain’t ever scared!” 😤
⏰: 2 PM ET vs. Tampa Bay
📺: @XFLonFOX
📍: @MetLifeStadium
🎟-> https://t.co/oD2lnxuk3i#OnDuty | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/HgOUNbs1Ph
— New York Guardians (@XFLGuardians) February 9, 2020
The hype didn’t stop there for the Guardians. New York Guardians center Jamar Summers had us feeling it.
Mic'ing up @jsum is ALWAYS a good call. Well done, @FOXTV 👍
🖥https://t.co/udq2TNuTQ8#OnDuty | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/HyyvbIJpz6
— New York Guardians (@XFLGuardians) February 9, 2020
But not everything was fun and games.
😂😂😂😂😂
Jim Zorn: "Oh come on man. PUNT IT! PUNT IT!
I love the XFL 😎 pic.twitter.com/EbENyOXwPm
— René Bugner (@RNBWCV) February 8, 2020
Especially when you’re down.
New half. New opportunity.#TBvsNY | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/FSJ5TLBp8N
— Tampa Bay Vipers (@XFLVipers) February 9, 2020
But let’s get back to the fun stuff, like winning.
Winning is always fun.
Win in all three areas.
THAT'S the kind of team we are 😤 pic.twitter.com/x3XR4w5QqC
— DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 8, 2020
And special. Winning is special.
First W.
Game ball goes to Coach Gilbride for getting us right 💯 #OnDuty | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/tXGDQN0BAt
— New York Guardians (@XFLGuardians) February 9, 2020
From excitement, to sadness, to joy, to love, these mic-d up moments let us experience it all.
We can’t wait for what next week has in store.