Relive the Houston Roughnecks’ win over the Los Angeles Wildcats on XFL opening weekend
It’s the opening weekend of the XFL season and in the second game of the day, the Los Angeles Wildcats took on the Houston Roughnecks.
Fans are showing up in droves in Houston, ready to support the Roughnecks in their first game of the season:
Ready 🤘#ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/27RDZ64aYwArticle continues below ...
— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) February 8, 2020
The Los Angeles Wildcats are ready for this game as well:
IT’S ABOUT THIS TEAM TODAY 🗣
Let the world know @AXJ76!
#TheWildcatWay | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/qJxUyzwccf
— Los Angeles Wildcats (@XFLWildcats) February 8, 2020
Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt are in Houston for the big game:
It's @xfl2020 Gameday!@curtmenefee and @joelklatt have the first-ever @XFLonFOX broadcast live on @FOX beginning at 5:00 PM eastern. Let's hear it from our duo! pic.twitter.com/FeYZHcbRh2
— FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 8, 2020
On the first drive of the day, P.J. Walker connects with Cam Phillips for a 50-yard touchdown for the Houston Roughnecks:
Next XFL game, only 2 minutes in and we already got a deep ball touchdown.
Cam Phillips scores.pic.twitter.com/etskQsPNiN
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2020
POINTS.
.@pjwalker_5 🚀🚀🚀
📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/8x4V8cq7Oy
— XFL (@xfl2020) February 8, 2020
The Los Angeles Wildcats answered right back however, with a touchdown run from quarterback Charles Kanoff:
FIRST-EVER WILDCATS TOUCHDOWN 🙌
QB Charles Kanoff with the keeper! #TheWildcatWay | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/ptN1Jq533u
— Los Angeles Wildcats (@XFLWildcats) February 8, 2020
.@XFLWildcats didn't take very long to get one back.
📺 @FOXTV
🖥 https://t.co/FmPJ6YUp5j pic.twitter.com/IeRLWLxMFu
— XFL (@xfl2020) February 8, 2020
After both offenses stalled for a couple of possessions, Jordan Smallwood found the end zone for the Wildcats to give them a 14-6 lead:
ANOTHHAAA ONE! 🙌 @Jsmalls_17 with the TD!
LA 14 | HOU 6#TheWildcatWay | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/LlvSDB0y4P
— Los Angeles Wildcats (@XFLWildcats) February 8, 2020
Princeton's Chad Kanoff, only with the team for two weeks, with the touchdown toss to Jordan Smallwood, former Sooner pic.twitter.com/zLPbrJYKmz
— Arif Hasan, leap day enthusiast (@ArifHasanNFL) February 8, 2020
The Roughnecks respond right back with a 20-yard touchdown reception from James Butler:
Tip toein' in TDECU 👀
📺 @XFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/x7W9AVQVbi
— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) February 8, 2020
Houston scores again! P.J. Walker connects with Sam Mobley for a bomb to give the Roughnecks an 18-17 lead at the half:
😤 @pjwalker_5 is out here throwing DIMES for @XFLRoughnecks
The Roughnecks take the lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/e44yxRl1Yt
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 8, 2020
Houston opens the second half with their third straight possession resulting in a touchdown, courtesy of P.J. Walker’s fourth touchdown pass:
THAT'S MY QUARTERBACK@pjwalker_5 | #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/s9aC5zDI3Q
— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) February 8, 2020
PJ Walker through 36 minutes:
– 206 passing yards
– 4 passing touchdowns
– A few absolute 💣s pic.twitter.com/wlX41JCYEO
— XFL (@xfl2020) February 9, 2020
The Houston Roughnecks defense has taken over, shutting down the Wildcats’ offense:
PICKED. OFF.
The @XFLRoughnecks come away with a HUGE interception in the 4th quarter 😤 pic.twitter.com/4rYzb6wIvo
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020
The Roughnecks are pouring it on now, extending their lead on a James Butler touchdown run:
.@jamessbutler20 powers into the endzone to extend the lead 😤#ForTheH | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/SYdYEXsOn0
— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) February 9, 2020
ANOTHER ONE 😤
The @XFLRoughnecks are up by 20 with less than ten minutes left to play 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aOxGQKWFUM
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020
The Houston Roughnecks defeat the Los Angeles Wildcats, 37-17:
Mood all YEAR 👇 https://t.co/1HifBJL7IN
— Houston Roughnecks (@XFLRoughnecks) February 9, 2020
The @XFLRoughnecks start the @xfl2020 season off STRONG 💪 pic.twitter.com/dWwM71UtEz
— XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 9, 2020