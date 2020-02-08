It’s the opening weekend of the XFL season and in the second game of the day, the Los Angeles Wildcats took on the Houston Roughnecks.

Fans are showing up in droves in Houston, ready to support the Roughnecks in their first game of the season:

The Los Angeles Wildcats are ready for this game as well:

Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt are in Houston for the big game:

On the first drive of the day, P.J. Walker connects with Cam Phillips for a 50-yard touchdown for the Houston Roughnecks:

Next XFL game, only 2 minutes in and we already got a deep ball touchdown. Cam Phillips scores.pic.twitter.com/etskQsPNiN — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2020

The Los Angeles Wildcats answered right back however, with a touchdown run from quarterback Charles Kanoff:

After both offenses stalled for a couple of possessions, Jordan Smallwood found the end zone for the Wildcats to give them a 14-6 lead:

Princeton's Chad Kanoff, only with the team for two weeks, with the touchdown toss to Jordan Smallwood, former Sooner pic.twitter.com/zLPbrJYKmz — Arif Hasan, leap day enthusiast (@ArifHasanNFL) February 8, 2020

The Roughnecks respond right back with a 20-yard touchdown reception from James Butler:

Houston scores again! P.J. Walker connects with Sam Mobley for a bomb to give the Roughnecks an 18-17 lead at the half:

😤 @pjwalker_5 is out here throwing DIMES for @XFLRoughnecks The Roughnecks take the lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/e44yxRl1Yt — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 8, 2020

Houston opens the second half with their third straight possession resulting in a touchdown, courtesy of P.J. Walker’s fourth touchdown pass:

PJ Walker through 36 minutes: – 206 passing yards

– 4 passing touchdowns

– A few absolute 💣s pic.twitter.com/wlX41JCYEO — XFL (@xfl2020) February 9, 2020

The Houston Roughnecks defense has taken over, shutting down the Wildcats’ offense:

PICKED. OFF. The @XFLRoughnecks come away with a HUGE interception in the 4th quarter 😤 pic.twitter.com/4rYzb6wIvo — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020

The Roughnecks are pouring it on now, extending their lead on a James Butler touchdown run:

ANOTHER ONE 😤 The @XFLRoughnecks are up by 20 with less than ten minutes left to play 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aOxGQKWFUM — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020

The Houston Roughnecks defeat the Los Angeles Wildcats, 37-17: