After a slow start, the Renegades beat the Wildcats 25-18

It went from 0-100 real quick.

That’s the only way to describe the Dallas Renegades’ 25-18 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats on Sunday.

This game escalated quickly… pic.twitter.com/XKrHvvg0gM Article continues below ... — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 16, 2020

A total nine points in the first three quarters gave way to 34 combined points in the Renegades’ (1-1) first win of the season over the Wildcats (0-2).

Two quarterbacks made their debut today, but it clearly took them a while to shake off the rust.

PICKED The @XFLWildcats defense is off to a strong start in LA 🔥 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/jicBmgL36E — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 16, 2020

So close 😬 pic.twitter.com/ZA4oKrBNrY — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 16, 2020

Josh Johnson was the first quarterback to score a touchdown — he finished the day 18-of-34 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

THERE IT IS! Josh Johnson picks up his first @xfl2020 touchdown and puts the @XFLWildcats on top! 🔥 📺:ABC pic.twitter.com/6KkSARBn9W — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 16, 2020

And Landry Jones answered with one of his own. He was 28-of-40 for 305 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

💪 💪 @LandryJones12 scores his first @xfl2020 TD and extends the @XFLRenegades lead in the second half! 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/9cMLfJRIAW — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 16, 2020

But despite the Dallas win, Jones was not the reason to celebrate.

.@LandryJones12 isn't putting his performance so far on anyone but him: "I've gotta play better." pic.twitter.com/NzzEqmB8iR — Dallas Renegades (@XFLRenegades) February 16, 2020

Instead, the player of the game was running back Cameron Artis-Payne.

He went down in history as the scorer of the team’s first official touchdown with a 21-yard run.

And he followed up with another big 17-yard touchdown run.

BRING THE PAYNE 🔥@ThaRealKillaCam picks up his 2nd TD of the night for the @XFLRenegades 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/rZglXKqLjj — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 16, 2020

He finished with 14 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a day for running backs at Dignity Health Park Stadium, as two NFL running backs — Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon — attended the game.

Todd Gurley is in the house supporting the Wildcats! (via @XFLWildcats)pic.twitter.com/l9zlVAs6eg — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 16, 2020

Sorry Gurley, Payne put the hurt on those Wildcats today.

With a name like Camerons’s, a WWE moment seems very fitting.

The @XFLRenegades take down the Wildcats in Los Angeles 😤😂 pic.twitter.com/MpSVelCvkt — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 16, 2020

The Dallas Renegades travel to Seattle to battle against the Dragons on Saturday, February 22nd on FOX.

While the Los Angeles Wildcats take on the DC Defenders at home on Sunday, February 23rd on FS1.