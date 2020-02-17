After a slow start, the Renegades beat the Wildcats 25-18

It went from 0-100 real quick.

That’s the only way to describe the Dallas Renegades’ 25-18 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats on Sunday.

A total nine points in the first three quarters gave way to 34 combined points in the Renegades’ (1-1) first win of the season over the Wildcats (0-2).

Two quarterbacks made their debut today, but it clearly took them a while to shake off the rust.

Josh Johnson was the first quarterback to score a touchdown — he finished the day 18-of-34 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

And Landry Jones answered with one of his own. He was 28-of-40 for 305 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

But despite the Dallas win, Jones was not the reason to celebrate.

Instead, the player of the game was running back Cameron Artis-Payne.

He went down in history as the scorer of the team’s first official touchdown with a 21-yard run.

And he followed up with another big 17-yard touchdown run.

He finished with 14 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a day for running backs at Dignity Health Park Stadium, as two NFL running backs — Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon — attended the game.

Sorry Gurley, Payne put the hurt on those Wildcats today.

With a name like Camerons’s, a WWE moment seems very fitting.

The Dallas Renegades travel to Seattle to battle against the Dragons on Saturday, February 22nd on FOX.

While the Los Angeles Wildcats take on the DC Defenders at home on Sunday, February 23rd on FS1.