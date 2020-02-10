Week 1 of the XFL is in the books! And it was a fan favorite.

We had lots of familiar names tuning in to watch the action. Let’s check out some of their thoughts:

Yo, just letting you all know that the @xfl2020 is 🔥🔥@pjwalker_5 was legit Article continues below ... What did you all enjoy more? — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) February 9, 2020

What was your favorite? Colin Cowherd seemed to like the new rules.

The XFL has had a nice opening weekend. Easy watch. Like hearing the coaches. Kickoff rule is smart. Lots of talented football players in America. One of these fledgeling football leagues is going to work — my bet is this one. #XFL — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 10, 2020

While Doug Gottlieb loved the hot mic.

Cant stop watching the open mics of the #XFL. — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) February 9, 2020

Or how about those sideline interviews right after big plays (or big misses)?

Impressive debut for @xfl. I liked the sideline interviews and live coach mics. Cool additions to telecast. Liked the discussion on gambling lines as well. Felt like fairly high level football too. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 8, 2020

Emphasis on the big misses.

Just turned on the XFL.

Kicker missed a field goal and they immediately interviewed him on the sideline asking what happened haha.

That’s tough. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 8, 2020

All these new additions to the game were, indeed, very wild.

Playoff XFL is going to be attitude era WWE. I can’t wait. Wild West rules. These post player interviews are only going to get better and better and I’m beyond here for it. Bring the players to promo classes at NXT in the offseason and then next season it’s on. — Austin Creed – Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 8, 2020

Were you having fun? Because we were.

XFL is fun to watch and some of these rules are interesting — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 8, 2020

Sure, there have been minor leagues before, but this one hit different.

XFL look solid! On first glance it looks better than the AAF — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) February 8, 2020

Literally hit different.

Guess they not calling PI. Lol. Must be the Xtreme part. — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) February 8, 2020

And was Xtremely fun!

Interviewing players right after big plays, injuries, etc is the way to go. Let entertainment be entertaining! #XFL — Marcus Cromartie (@Cromartie_M) February 8, 2020

The best part: More opportunity for players.

S/o to the players out there furthering they careers. Football is such a tough game. It’s hard to stay in this game. It’s competition every year at every position. Keep fighting . #Footballisfamily — Kerry Hyder Jr. (@KerryhyderJR) February 8, 2020

You might see some former players you loved watching back in their college days.

I ain't mad at this XFL action. I'll be rooting for champion Buckeye QB @CJ1two — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 8, 2020

Or you might just fall in love with someone new.

Best defense in football 🤐 https://t.co/3Q20WfFTTb — Toby Johnson (@Future020113SEC) February 9, 2020

Rooting for your home team is always an option.

.@EIGHTTODANINE checking in from our Season Opener! With a shoutout for @RocketRoss_19 🚀 pic.twitter.com/xg1w2qD0cg — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 8, 2020

Especially if you don’t have an NFL team.

STL is ALL IN on the Battlehawks! ⚔️ (via @XFLBattleHawks) pic.twitter.com/YKZ3vSc3Vy — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 9, 2020

Who knows? They might surprise you.

Gotta love the shade from @ESPNStatsInfo: The New York Guardians won by 20 points today. Since 2013, the Giants have just one 20-point win at MetLife Stadium. #XFL — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkesESPN) February 9, 2020

Thank the really cool new rules for that stat.

Reminder: #XFL Teams can go for one point from the 2-yard line, two points from the 5-yard line or three points from the 10-yard line. That means a team could score a nine-points in one possession! So that had me thinking… — Dianna (@diannaESPN) February 9, 2020

Yeah, it’s a little crazy, but we’re into it.

Which is to say I have never related to a league more and I feel like all my life choices have been validated as I watch this broadcast — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 8, 2020

NFL, take note.

XFL has only been on for 60 minutes & we've already had:

• An F-bomb on national television

• A sad kicker interviewed on the sideline after he missed a field goal

• A blocked punt for a TD

• A bizarre kickoff idea that the NFL should steal #XFL2020

pic.twitter.com/j4NFnP77aQ — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 8, 2020

Seriously though, get with the trend.

My son to me just now…”Dad, the XFL is sick!” I’m pretty sure that means he likes it. @xfl2020 — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) February 9, 2020

Because the XFL is trending.

XFL continues to make up the top trends on Twitter on Day 2, a huge validation. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 9, 2020

Tune in next week for more!