The best social reactions from Week 1 of the XFL

Week 1 of the XFL is in the books! And it was a fan favorite.

We had lots of familiar names tuning in to watch the action. Let’s check out some of their thoughts:

What was your favorite? Colin Cowherd seemed to like the new rules.

While Doug Gottlieb loved the hot mic.

Or how about those sideline interviews right after big plays (or big misses)?

Emphasis on the big misses.

All these new additions to the game were, indeed, very wild.

Were you having fun? Because we were.

Sure, there have been minor leagues before, but this one hit different.

Literally hit different.

And was Xtremely fun!

The best part: More opportunity for players.

You might see some former players you loved watching back in their college days.

Or you might just fall in love with someone new.

Rooting for your home team is always an option.

Especially if you don’t have an NFL team.

Who knows? They might surprise you.

Thank the really cool new rules for that stat.

Yeah, it’s a little crazy, but we’re into it.

NFL, take note.

Seriously though, get with the trend.

Because the XFL is trending.

Tune in next week for more!