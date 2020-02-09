Relive the New York Guardians’ XFL Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Vipers

Welcome to day two of XFL opening weekend! The Tampa Bay Vipers traveled to New York to take on the Guardians, but the home team wasn’t exactly the best host, as they won 23-3.

We’re already head over heels for this new league.

The New York Guardians were the story of the game today. From offense to defense, they dominated in all aspects at home.

Coach brought the sauce. The team brought the sauce.

Yessir that was one saucy toss:

The first touchdown of the day, and in Guardians’ history was in the books.

If you thought New York quarterback Matt McGloin looked hot, just check out that Guardians defense.

With Tampa Bay knocking on the door, Guardians running back Andrew Soroh snagged it in the end zone for the interception.

And the defense kept putting on the hurt:

It was just one giant team effort today for New York.

Serious #SquadGoals. The Guardians lead 14-0.

We checked in with coach to see how he was feeling.

MOOD:

Definitely was a mood.

Following the pick, the Guardians kicked it for a few more, leading 17-0 at halftime.

And the momentum for New York didn’t stop at half.

Tampa Bay had a shot in the red zone, but who are we kidding? Not with that New York defense.

The Guardians were feeling themselves. Can you blame them?

McGloin stayed live from the sideline as the defense continued to dominate.

Strip, runback, score from Jamar Summers – easy money for those Guardians. They lead 23-3.

The Guardians had themselves a day!

They certainly brought that Mamba Mentality.

And all the hype.

Their fans did too.

Go on Guardians, celebrate! You deserve it.