Relive the New York Guardians’ XFL Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Vipers

Welcome to day two of XFL opening weekend! The Tampa Bay Vipers traveled to New York to take on the Guardians, but the home team wasn’t exactly the best host, as they won 23-3.

😳 @DreamBigBeBig20 just did a full on flip for this @XFLGuardians PAT pic.twitter.com/8sBxwALhPu Article continues below ... — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 9, 2020

The New York Guardians were the story of the game today. From offense to defense, they dominated in all aspects at home.

The sauce? The sauce is forever. And coach Gilbride has all of it. pic.twitter.com/pTQ16SVfMP — XFL (@xfl2020) February 9, 2020

The first touchdown of the day, and in Guardians’ history was in the books.

If you thought New York quarterback Matt McGloin looked hot, just check out that Guardians defense.

With Tampa Bay knocking on the door, Guardians running back Andrew Soroh snagged it in the end zone for the interception.

And the defense kept putting on the hurt:

The @XFLGuardians deliver the first HUGE hit of the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/8UaWI4u4mY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020

It was just one giant team effort today for New York.

What a catch by @1_McKay_2 😱😱 The @XFLGuardians are off to a 🔥 start pic.twitter.com/RaDb7xLffY — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020

Serious #SquadGoals. The Guardians lead 14-0.

The @XFLGuardians came to play today 😈😈😈 Matt McGloin ➡️ Colby Pearson for 6! pic.twitter.com/dNMJXo5rXP — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 9, 2020

We could get used to this.@XFLGuardians coach Kevin Gilbride joins us midgame to talk about his QB's performance so far. pic.twitter.com/H9VqfRsQyB — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020

ANOTHER ONE The @XFLGuardians pick up their second interception of the first half 😤🔒 pic.twitter.com/Cp8OQ5sLHO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020

Following the pick, the Guardians kicked it for a few more, leading 17-0 at halftime.

And the momentum for New York didn’t stop at half.

STRIPPED 💪👿 The @XFLGuardians continue to put on a defensive clinic pic.twitter.com/OiFYv97Xez — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020

Tampa Bay had a shot in the red zone, but who are we kidding? Not with that New York defense.

1st and Goal? Not a problem for the @XFLGuardians defense 👿 Watch the entire sequence ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uWr3jffB55 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 9, 2020

McGloin stayed live from the sideline as the defense continued to dominate.

Strip, runback, score from Jamar Summers – easy money for those Guardians. They lead 23-3.

The Guardians had themselves a day!

Kickoff coming 🔜 The Guardians are lookin' ready 🔥 (via: @XFLGuardians) pic.twitter.com/dLT0xN7o25 — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 9, 2020

Their fans did too.

It’s early… but this fan’s art is currently in the lead 🔥💯 #OnDuty | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/GVsd0XHNCe — New York Guardians (@XFLGuardians) February 9, 2020

Go on Guardians, celebrate! You deserve it.