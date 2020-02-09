Relive the New York Guardians’ XFL Week 1 win over the Tampa Bay Vipers
Welcome to day two of XFL opening weekend! The Tampa Bay Vipers traveled to New York to take on the Guardians, but the home team wasn’t exactly the best host, as they won 23-3.
We’re already head over heels for this new league.
😳 @DreamBigBeBig20 just did a full on flip for this @XFLGuardians PAT pic.twitter.com/8sBxwALhPu
The New York Guardians were the story of the game today. From offense to defense, they dominated in all aspects at home.
Coach brought the sauce. The team brought the sauce.
The sauce? The sauce is forever.
And coach Gilbride has all of it. pic.twitter.com/pTQ16SVfMP
Yessir that was one saucy toss:
💪 @McGloinQB11 is dropping in dimes early for the @XFLGuardians pic.twitter.com/zCQMeyWHIa
The first touchdown of the day, and in Guardians’ history was in the books.
The first TD in @XFLGuardians history goes to @McGloinQB11 💪👿pic.twitter.com/zFeapSUiJ4
If you thought New York quarterback Matt McGloin looked hot, just check out that Guardians defense.
With Tampa Bay knocking on the door, Guardians running back Andrew Soroh snagged it in the end zone for the interception.
END ZONE TIP DRILL
And the defense kept putting on the hurt:
The @XFLGuardians deliver the first HUGE hit of the game 😳 pic.twitter.com/8UaWI4u4mY
It was just one giant team effort today for New York.
.@yungvitov is a TOUGH man to bring down 💪💪💪
What a catch by @1_McKay_2 😱😱
The @XFLGuardians are off to a 🔥 start pic.twitter.com/RaDb7xLffY
Serious #SquadGoals. The Guardians lead 14-0.
The @XFLGuardians came to play today 😈😈😈
Matt McGloin ➡️ Colby Pearson for 6! pic.twitter.com/dNMJXo5rXP
We checked in with coach to see how he was feeling.
We could get used to this.@XFLGuardians coach Kevin Gilbride joins us midgame to talk about his QB's performance so far. pic.twitter.com/H9VqfRsQyB
MOOD:
Definitely was a mood.
ANOTHER ONE
The @XFLGuardians pick up their second interception of the first half 😤🔒 pic.twitter.com/Cp8OQ5sLHO
Following the pick, the Guardians kicked it for a few more, leading 17-0 at halftime.
And the momentum for New York didn’t stop at half.
STRIPPED 💪👿
The @XFLGuardians continue to put on a defensive clinic pic.twitter.com/OiFYv97Xez
Tampa Bay had a shot in the red zone, but who are we kidding? Not with that New York defense.
1st and Goal? Not a problem for the @XFLGuardians defense 👿
Watch the entire sequence ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uWr3jffB55
The Guardians were feeling themselves. Can you blame them?
🗣 "YOU LIKE THAT!"@McGloinQB11 is PUMPED over this @XFLGuardians performance pic.twitter.com/gP3fRiOI7f
McGloin stayed live from the sideline as the defense continued to dominate.
Strip, runback, score from Jamar Summers – easy money for those Guardians. They lead 23-3.
You gotta love the dedication 😂 @JennyTaft pic.twitter.com/6MpG67p9NO
The Guardians had themselves a day!
The @XFLGuardians DOMINATE in their @XFL2020 season opener 💪👿 pic.twitter.com/AzqkvkcApN
They certainly brought that Mamba Mentality.
Added motivation today 🤞 #RIPMamba | #OnDuty pic.twitter.com/rrP13ZpCfZ
And all the hype.
Kickoff coming 🔜
The Guardians are lookin' ready 🔥
(via: @XFLGuardians) pic.twitter.com/dLT0xN7o25
Their fans did too.
It’s early… but this fan’s art is currently in the lead 🔥💯 #OnDuty | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/GVsd0XHNCe
Go on Guardians, celebrate! You deserve it.
Come for the beautiful view of that @jsum TD, stay for the team celly after pic.twitter.com/lBVPsNKCXU
