The best advantage in the XFL is home-field advantage

We’re almost halfway through the inaugural XFL season!

And boy, has this thing been fun so far.

Going UP in the Bud Light Seltzer Lounge.@budlight | #SeltzerCelly pic.twitter.com/dF9IvAQikB Article continues below ... — Tampa Bay Vipers (@XFLVipers) March 2, 2020

With that said, we’re starting to see some trends emerge.

The biggest trend?

The advantage of home-field advantage.

Home teams aren’t just winning – they are winning by a lot.

So, if you’re a betting man or woman…read carefully.

In Week 1, three of the four home teams – DC, Houston and New York – won their matchups, and each won by 12 points or more.

Week 2 again saw three of the four home teams come out on top – DC, Seattle and Houston. DC won by 27 and got a shutout over the New York Guardians, who had won at home the previous week.

Week 3 has been the only week so far where more than one of the four home teams lost. However, Los Angeles recorded their first win – which happened at home – and they won by 30.

In the same week, St. Louis won by 20 at home.

Week 4 was back to normal, with three of the four home teams winning.

Meanwhile, New York was the only team to lose at home, and DC was the second road team to lose by shutout.

Home games are always nice 🏠 Home teams in the @XFL2020 have won 69% of the games so far this season. pic.twitter.com/QQkDoOD3A1 — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) March 4, 2020

It looks like traveling is causing an issue for teams, at least up until this point.

No team to make a cross-country trip in the @xfl2020 has come out with a W so far this season. Will the @XFLVipers be the first to do it this weekend in LA? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VzIxd3QGK0 — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) March 5, 2020

Not only are road teams struggling to win, they are also struggling to score when not playing at home.

Only one home team has scored fewer than 10 points – Dallas in Week 1.

Conversely, road teams have scored fewer than 10 points six times in four weeks, including two shutouts.

The “next day is our best day.” – our fans already looking ahead to next week.#ForTheLoveOfFootball | #BreathingFire 🔥🐲 pic.twitter.com/hJ5xy8UxUP — Seattle Dragons (@XFLDragons) February 23, 2020

Houston and Dallas are the only two teams with road wins. Meanwhile, Los Angeles, Seattle, DC, Tampa Bay, and New York only have wins that came at home.

There is only one team that has yet to corral a home victory.

Let’s Take a Moment…

The home-field advantage of the Saint Louis BattleHawks cannot be beat. It deserves some acknowledgment.

After the Rams relocated to Los Angeles four years ago, the city was deprived of professional football until the XFL arrived.

The fans came out strong in Week 1, even when their squad wasn’t at home.

And they keep coming back. Their first home game was against the New York Guardians in Week 3, and nearly 30,000 fans showed up. Their second home game in Week 4 against the Seattle Dragons, another 27,527 attended.

Playing in a dome – where it gets loud and the atmosphere is hype – helps.

MOOD in STL@XFLBattleHawks pick up their first @xfl2020 win 😤 pic.twitter.com/r2WkRo8lld — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 10, 2020

Winning helps even more.