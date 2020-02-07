Six days after the Super Bowl and the football season is set to begin.

We’ve got everything you football fans need to know before XFL kick-off this weekend!

THE BASICS

If you don’t have a football team in your city, you might be in luck!

Yeah, STL, we’re talking to you.

The XFL features eight teams, based all around the country.

Each team plays 10 games, and you can stream the action or on network television through FOX, FS1, FS2, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

The regular season runs from Feb. 8 to April 12, with four teams advancing to the playoff semifinals on April 19-20, culminating in the championship game on April 26.

SCHEDULE

No more waiting around for Sunday to get your fill of football. You’ve got two-a-days over the course of two days to tune in.

Make sense?

Saturday, Feb. 8

Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders — 2 p.m. ET (ABC)

Los Angeles Wildcats vs. Houston Roughnecks — 5 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sunday, Feb. 9

Tampa Bay Vipers vs. New York Guardians — 2 p.m. ET (FOX)

St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Dallas Renegades — 5 p.m. ET (ESPN)

TEAMS

Dallas Renegades (Globe Life Park, former home of MLB Texas Rangers)

Houston Roughnecks (TDECU Stadium, NCAA)

Los Angeles Wildcats (Dignity Health Sports Park, MLS)

New York Guardians (MetLife Stadium, NFL)

St. Louis BattleHawks (The Dome at America’s Center, NFL)

Seattle Dragons (CenturyLink Field, NFL)

Tampa Bay Vipers (Raymond James Stadium, NFL)

D.C. Defenders (Audi Field, MLS)

RULES

New league, new rules:

Safer kickoff returns ✅

More action for PATs ✅

Shootout-style OT format ✅

Double forward passes ✅

Running game clock ✅

Fewer timeouts ✅

25-second play clock ✅

One foot in bounds = catch ✅

Shorter halftime ✅

Kickoff

No running start. Shortened distance between opposing players. More opportunities for big plays 💪 Here's how the @XFL2020 does kickoffs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vzKrsNx1We — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) January 8, 2020

Overtime

No coin toss. No one-possession wins. No ties. Here's how the @XFL2020 does overtime ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hSJaYNke76 — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) January 7, 2020

PAT

"The PAT rule is one of my favorites because it brings additional strategy into the game." @XFL2020 commissioner @OliverLuckXFL breaks down the XFL PAT on @TheHerd ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vtqZHso7EE — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) January 15, 2020

Double Forward Pass

The double-forward pass is all about offensive creativity 🔥 Here's how it'll work this @XFL2020 season ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/VMkYwHG9Xq — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) January 9, 2020

Punt

Coaches will be thinking twice about punting or going for it this season 🤔 Here's how the @XFL2020 Punt will work ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nAQW2MKOY9 — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) January 10, 2020

Notable Players

Not everything is new with the XFL. There are certainly a few notable player names that you’ll recognize:

Landry Jones (Dallas Renegades)

We’re sure this one sounds familiar. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers backup QB earned the starting spot for the Renegades.

However, we may not see him play just yet – he suffered a knee injury during practice in January, and his status for Week 1 is still unknown.

“That’s what I’m shooting for,” QB @LandryJones12 said when asked if his injury recovery timetable would allow him to play on 2/9. “Shooting for Week 1, and then I think the worst-case scenario is Week 2.” #RaisingHell MORE: https://t.co/ycUjYf4kcG pic.twitter.com/tCG5A47R2G — Dallas Renegades (@XFLRenegades) January 28, 2020

Cardale Jones (D.C. Defenders)

We’ve got another Jones! Former Ohio State QB Cardale Jones takes the field for the Defenders.

He spent a bit of time in the NFL, but you probably remember him from the 2014 National Championship Game, where he led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a title after injuries to Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett.

Kenny Robinson (St. Louis BattleHawks)

The XFL is also providing opportunity! After being dismissed from West Virginia due to an academic issue, Robinson opted to take his talents to the XFL instead of transferring. If all goes well, the NFL could be next.

Aaron Murray (Tampa Bay Vipers)

Murray returns home to Tampa to lead the Vipers this season. This Florida-native is best known for his historical collegiate career with the Georgia Bulldogs. He leads the SEC career touchdown list, surpassing Peyton and Eli Manning.

Yeah, you read that right.

A few other names you might recognize: Josh Johnson, Cameron Artis-Payne, Marquette King, Christine Michael, Jace Amaro, Matt McGloin, Sammie Coates, Taylor Heinicke, Donnell Pumphrey, KD Cannon, and Tyree Jackson.

Coaches

You might even recognize some of the names on the sideline, too. Look out for these stars rocking khakis and a headset:

Bob Stoops (Dallas Renegades)

Ring a bell? Probably because he won 10 Big 12 titles and a National Championship during his 18-year career at Oklahoma.

June Jones (Houston Roughnecks)

Jones resume boasts previous experience coaching in the CFL and NFL, most notably his three-year tenure as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Kevin Gilbride (New York Guardians)

He’s back in New York, but this time, the former Giants offensive coordinator is leading the Guardians.

Wagering Information

You can bet the XFL is in favor of gambling!

Week 1 lines are out, and it’s time to put some money down. FOX Bet will provide you with everything you need to wager on for every XFL matchup.

We’ve even got some way-too-early championship odds.

Odds to Win XFL Championship Dallas Renegades +275

New York Guardians +350

Tampa Bay Vipers +450

LA Wildcats +550

DC Defenders +700

Houston Roughnecks +900

St. Louis Battlehawks +1000

Seattle Dragons +1200 That's right…football isn't over just yet. — FOX Bet (@FOXBet) February 3, 2020

The Hype Is Real

If the possibility of winning some major dough didn’t excite you, maybe this will:

Seriously…what’s not to love?

Tune in on Saturday.