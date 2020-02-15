Cardale Jones is reborn in the XFL and it doesn’t look like he can be stopped

Cardale Jones is perfect.

Well, not exactly – but he is perfect as a starter.

And the DC Defenders have a perfect record after defeating the New York Guardians on Saturday.

 

Just call Cardale ‘Chef Jones,’ because he was cooking in the kitchen today, just like last weekend.

He came out hot, dominating the action with his arm and his feet.

He only got hotter as he completed an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a touchdown to DeAndre Thompkins to take a 6-0 lead.

He was making all this happen despite facing a formidable New York Guardians defense. Last week, against the Tampa Bay Vipers, the Guardians had three interceptions, five sacks and allowed zero touchdowns.

But we can’t forget about Jones’ defense, which – like Cardale – was a force to be reckoned with.

They put up impressive numbers again as they forced three Guardian turnovers, including two interceptions of New York quarterback Matt McGloin.

They also sacked him three times and held him to 137 total yards.

But the party wouldn’t be as lit without their QB1.

Seriously though, he is WILD.

We’re with you, Will.

Cardale completed 23-of-37 pass attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns to finish off the Guardians.

His impressive performances in both Week 1 and 2 have caught the eyes of and media.

We’re glad, too. In fact, very, very glad.

Because he makes the XFL fun.

And clearly, he’s having just as much fun as we are.

I mean when you’re winning, what’s not to celebrate?

Next up, the Defenders travel to Los Angeles to take on the Wildcats on Saturday, February 23 at 6 pm ET on FS1.