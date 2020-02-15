Cardale Jones is perfect.

Well, not exactly – but he is perfect as a starter.

💯 @CJ1two stays perfect as a starting QB pic.twitter.com/9kggSWMv2o Article continues below ... — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 15, 2020

And the DC Defenders have a perfect record after defeating the New York Guardians on Saturday.

SHUTOUT 🛡 The @XFLDefenders shutout the Guardians and become the first @xfl2020 team to go 2-0 on the season. pic.twitter.com/IKDRaLMpEH — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 15, 2020

Just call Cardale ‘Chef Jones,’ because he was cooking in the kitchen today, just like last weekend.

He came out hot, dominating the action with his arm and his feet.

⚡️ @CJ1two is getting the wheels going early for the @XFLDefenders pic.twitter.com/NzRF8uqvUH — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 15, 2020

He only got hotter as he completed an 11-play, 80-yard drive with a touchdown to DeAndre Thompkins to take a 6-0 lead.

🔥 @CJ1two with the DIME He hands the @XFLDefenders the first TD of @xfl2020 week 2 🛡pic.twitter.com/BNI65kxoxY — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 15, 2020

He was making all this happen despite facing a formidable New York Guardians defense. Last week, against the Tampa Bay Vipers, the Guardians had three interceptions, five sacks and allowed zero touchdowns.

😤 @CJ1two takes the HUGE hit but still picks up the first down for the @XFLDefenders pic.twitter.com/DnzG5vhrrs — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 15, 2020

But we can’t forget about Jones’ defense, which – like Cardale – was a force to be reckoned with.

We've said it once and we'll say it again (probably many times). They call them the Defenders for a reason. 📺 @ABCNetwork

🖥 https://t.co/P39leRxPZY pic.twitter.com/sUCcMahQHs — XFL (@xfl2020) February 15, 2020

They put up impressive numbers again as they forced three Guardian turnovers, including two interceptions of New York quarterback Matt McGloin.

They also sacked him three times and held him to 137 total yards.

MOOD in D.C. 🛡 The @XFLDefenders continue to put on a show 📺 : ABC pic.twitter.com/imqOEzAimr — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 15, 2020

But the party wouldn’t be as lit without their QB1.

Seriously though, he is WILD.

🔥 @CJ1two MAGIC He continues to get it done for the @XFLDefenders pic.twitter.com/xyZzHcuE1H — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 15, 2020

What in the Harlem Globetrotters did I just watch Cardale Jones do??? Lol pic.twitter.com/wmYJFgfrXB — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) February 15, 2020

We’re with you, Will.

Cardale completed 23-of-37 pass attempts for 276 yards and two touchdowns to finish off the Guardians.

His impressive performances in both Week 1 and 2 have caught the eyes of and media.

Cardale Jones is legitimately fun to watch — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 15, 2020

Cardale Jones is more electric than half the QBs currently in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/w0AWwObsVQ — David Wysong (@DavidWysong_) February 15, 2020

I AM SO GLAD CARDALE JONES IS BACK IN OUR LIVES https://t.co/9DqZahhRgl — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 15, 2020

We’re glad, too. In fact, very, very glad.

Because he makes the XFL fun.

This is fun, we’re having fun. pic.twitter.com/SxEKNPswda — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 15, 2020

And clearly, he’s having just as much fun as we are.

I mean when you’re winning, what’s not to celebrate?

XFL postgame celebrations are the best 😂 (via @XFL2020)pic.twitter.com/G5jF6ZAMC4 — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 15, 2020

Next up, the Defenders travel to Los Angeles to take on the Wildcats on Saturday, February 23 at 6 pm ET on FS1.