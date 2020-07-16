Keith Lee defends both titles against Dominik Dijakovic, Scarlett delivers a message
Tonight's episode of NXT had newly crowned NXT Champion Keith Lee defend the NXT Championship and NXT North American Championship against Dominik Dijakovic. After the match, as Lee and Dijakovic were showing respect to one another, the lights went out and Scarlett appeared.
