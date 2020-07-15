Watch the madness ensue from a 10-on-10 Tag Team match from Survivor Series 2016
Take a look at Team RAW made up of the RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Enzo Amore , Big Cass, Cesaro and Sheamus and The Shining Stars take on Team SmackDown made up of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Heath Slater and Rhyno, American Alpha, The Usos, The Hype Bros, and Breezango.
