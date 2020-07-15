Video Details

Relive the 2016 Survivor Series 5-on-5 Women’s Elimination Match. Team RAW made up of Sasha Banks, Bayley, Alicia Fox, Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair battled SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Natalya, Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Carmella from Team SmackDown.