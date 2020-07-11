The New Day defend Tag Team Titles against Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro
The main event on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX had the New Day defending their Tag Team championships against Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Nakamura and Cesaro sent a message to everyone in the Tag Team division by putting Big E and Kofi Kingston through a table in the middle of the ring.
