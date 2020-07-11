Bayley battles Nikki Cross in Tag Team match ahead of Extreme Rules
Video Details
Bayley and Nikki Cross saw each other on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, ahead of their match at Extreme Rules. Bayley and Sasha Banks took on Cross and Alexa Bliss in a tag team match.
