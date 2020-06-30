Watch WWE Monday Night RAW in 3 minutes | RAW IN 3 | MONDAY NIGHT RAW

Video Details

Monday Night RAW began with a heated contract signing between RAW Women's champion Asuka and Sasha Banks as well as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, resulting in a mixed tag match. Also, MVP looked to earn respect in a 1-on-1 match with Apollo Crews, and Seth Rollins looked to make another sacrifice as the 'Monday Night Messiah'.

More Videos »