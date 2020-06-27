Bliss, Brooke, Evans, and Nikki Cross battle for a shot at the SmackDown Women’s title
SmackDown Women's Champion sits ringside along with her best friend Sasha Banks to watch a 4-way no. 1 contender match. The winner of the contest is set to challenge Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules.
